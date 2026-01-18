Golden Knights pour it on Predators, earn 7th straight victory
The Vegas Golden Knights scored seven unanswered goals and pounded the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Vegas Golden Knights scored seven unanswered goals to win their seventh straight game, 7-2 over the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Alexander Holtz and Shea Theodore scored 55 seconds apart in the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 lead after trailing for the first 37 minutes.
The Knights (24-11-12) tacked on five more in a span of 9:20 from Pavel Dorofeyev, captain Mark Stone, Cole Reinhardt, Mitch Marner and Keegan Kolesar.
Marner added an assist for his fifth multipoint game in his last seven.
Stone extended his career-best point streak to 11 games and has scored a goal in 10 of them.
Goaltender Akira Schmid made 26 saves for his fourth straight win.
Nashville (23-21-4) was playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning 7-3 in Colorado on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.