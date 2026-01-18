49°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights pour it on Predators, earn 7th straight victory

Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore ...
Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) vie for the puck during the second period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nashville Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague (41) dives in front of the goal to stop a shot mad ...
Nashville Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague (41) dives in front of the goal to stop a shot made by Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) skates with the puck during the first period of th ...
Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt (23) skates with the puck during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) tries to navigate around Nashville Predators right ...
Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) tries to navigate around Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) leaps in front of Golden Knights right wing Mitch ...
Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) leaps in front of Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) to direct the puck during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nashville Predators defenseman Justin Barron (20) slams into Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl ...
Nashville Predators defenseman Justin Barron (20) slams into Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates onto the ice before the first period ...
Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates onto the ice before the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
linesman Joe Mahon (89) picks up a broken stick during the first period of the game on Saturday ...
linesman Joe Mahon (89) picks up a broken stick during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nashville Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague (41) skates with the puck as Golden Knights right ...
Nashville Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague (41) skates with the puck as Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) pursues during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks around the ice before a puck drop during the fi ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks around the ice before a puck drop during the first period of the game on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Photos By
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2026 - 9:42 pm
 

The Vegas Golden Knights scored seven unanswered goals to win their seventh straight game, 7-2 over the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Alexander Holtz and Shea Theodore scored 55 seconds apart in the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 lead after trailing for the first 37 minutes.

The Knights (24-11-12) tacked on five more in a span of 9:20 from Pavel Dorofeyev, captain Mark Stone, Cole Reinhardt, Mitch Marner and Keegan Kolesar.

Marner added an assist for his fifth multipoint game in his last seven.

Stone extended his career-best point streak to 11 games and has scored a goal in 10 of them.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 26 saves for his fourth straight win.

Nashville (23-21-4) was playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning 7-3 in Colorado on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

