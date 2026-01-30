Knights rally, but shootout struggles continue in loss to Stars — PHOTOS
The Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the third period but came up short in a shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
If the Vegas Golden Knights played every game like they needed to rally from multiple goals to earn a point, they might not need such efforts to steal a point.
But the Knights, once again, completed a comeback they had no business finishing to force overtime, but fell short 5-4 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
The Knights entered the third period down 4-1 after two goals from Dallas winger Mavrik Bourque and center Wyatt Johnston.
Reilly Smith kick-started the comeback with a shorthanded goal 4:04 into the final frame, and Ivan Barbashev ended a 16-game goal drought with 6:06 remaining to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Mitch Marner tied the game with 48.7 seconds remaining on a point shot with the extra attacker on the ice, forcing the 21st overtime game the Knights have played this season.
But Dallas dominated the skills competition with goals from wingers Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen to send the Knights (25-14-14) to their fifth loss in their last six games.
Adin Hill finished with 23 saves, and Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist in the Knights’ first game after a disappointing 1-2-1 road trip.
The expectation was that the Knights would find a way to respond after getting punched in the mouth outside of their inspired win in Toronto on Friday.
Kolesar tied it 1-1 at 4:07 of the second period off a Dallas turnover in the corner. The puck took a fortuitous bounce toward him in front and he sniped it past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger.
The Knights got to their forecheck and that momentum seemed to change.
Then, it just stopped.
Suddenly, Dallas took over with three goals in the final 15:53. The Stars got back-to-back goals from Bourque, and Johnston added the third off a rebound to make it 4-1.
As for the Knights? Three total shots after Kolesar’s goal.
The response was partially there, despite Dallas center Matt Duchene’s opening goal 1:37 into the game.
But once again, it took the Knights being down multiple goals and trailing to get into their game.
Smith’s goal pushed the momentum back in their favor. The Original Misfit tallied his 13th shorty with the team after finishing a feed from Kolesar to make it 4-2.
Barbashev took a centering pass from defenseman Rasmus Andersson off the rush and scored his first goal since Dec. 27.
It’s another disappointing loss on the ledger for the Knights, who made a furious comeback only to fall to 1-6 in shootouts this season.
Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev were denied by Oettinger in their attempts.
The Knights earned a point, but it took another Herculean effort to get there.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.