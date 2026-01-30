Knights rally, but shootout struggles continue in loss to Stars — PHOTOS

The Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the third period but came up short in a shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights players look up at the screen to watch a replay of a Dallas Stars goal during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) looks up at the screen to watch a replay during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing Cole Reinhardt during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) moves the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights fans hold up their Hello Kitty plushies during Hello Kitty night at an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) fights over the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93), center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) huddle together during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) looks back after a missed shot by his teammate, Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner, during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) fails at an attempt for a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches the puck get away during a goal attempt in an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) battle for the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) battle for the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) braces as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) head towards the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Dallas Stars fans cheer after a goal from their team during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) attempts a shot as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) defends during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) gets caught up on Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) reacts as the Dallas Stars cheer after scoring a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

If the Vegas Golden Knights played every game like they needed to rally from multiple goals to earn a point, they might not need such efforts to steal a point.

But the Knights, once again, completed a comeback they had no business finishing to force overtime, but fell short 5-4 in a shootout against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

The Knights entered the third period down 4-1 after two goals from Dallas winger Mavrik Bourque and center Wyatt Johnston.

Reilly Smith kick-started the comeback with a shorthanded goal 4:04 into the final frame, and Ivan Barbashev ended a 16-game goal drought with 6:06 remaining to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Mitch Marner tied the game with 48.7 seconds remaining on a point shot with the extra attacker on the ice, forcing the 21st overtime game the Knights have played this season.

But Dallas dominated the skills competition with goals from wingers Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen to send the Knights (25-14-14) to their fifth loss in their last six games.

Adin Hill finished with 23 saves, and Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist in the Knights’ first game after a disappointing 1-2-1 road trip.

The expectation was that the Knights would find a way to respond after getting punched in the mouth outside of their inspired win in Toronto on Friday.

Kolesar tied it 1-1 at 4:07 of the second period off a Dallas turnover in the corner. The puck took a fortuitous bounce toward him in front and he sniped it past Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger.

The Knights got to their forecheck and that momentum seemed to change.

Then, it just stopped.

Suddenly, Dallas took over with three goals in the final 15:53. The Stars got back-to-back goals from Bourque, and Johnston added the third off a rebound to make it 4-1.

As for the Knights? Three total shots after Kolesar’s goal.

The response was partially there, despite Dallas center Matt Duchene’s opening goal 1:37 into the game.

But once again, it took the Knights being down multiple goals and trailing to get into their game.

Smith’s goal pushed the momentum back in their favor. The Original Misfit tallied his 13th shorty with the team after finishing a feed from Kolesar to make it 4-2.

Barbashev took a centering pass from defenseman Rasmus Andersson off the rush and scored his first goal since Dec. 27.

It’s another disappointing loss on the ledger for the Knights, who made a furious comeback only to fall to 1-6 in shootouts this season.

Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev were denied by Oettinger in their attempts.

The Knights earned a point, but it took another Herculean effort to get there.

