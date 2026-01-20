Golden Knights see 7-game win streak snapped with loss to Flyers

Tomas Hertl scored the Golden Knights’ lone goal in a 2-1 home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) is scored against by Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

The Vegas Golden Knights had their seven-game winning streak end with a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

The Knights went 1-for-7 on the power play and gave up the go-ahead, shorthanded goal to Flyers right wing Travis Konecny at 7:22 of the third period.

Konecny scored both Philadelphia goals. Both came off turnovers and ensuing breakaways.

Tomas Hertl scored the lone power-play goal with 31 seconds left in the second period, but the Knights (24-12-12) couldn’t find the equalizer after Konecny’s second goal.

The Knights had a six-on-four opportunity with 1:33 remaining after forward Open Tippett was called for delay of game. They only had one shot on goal.

Goaltender Adin Hill finished with 15 saves in his second start since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out nearly three months.

