Vegas Golden Knights trade grade for Rasmus Andersson: A

The Golden Knights pulled off a blockbuster trade by acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Danny Webster grades the trade.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9, left) battles on the ice with Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) during the first period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) looks on during NHL training camp in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Vegas Golden Knights are swinging big again, acquiring the top trade target available this season in defenseman Rasmus Andersson in a blockbuster with the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

The Knights are bringing in the puck-moving defenseman in exchange for blue liner Zach Whitecloud, defenseman prospect Abram Wiebe, a 2027 first-round pick that’s top-10 protected, and a 2028 second-round pick that could become a first if the Knights win the Stanley Cup this year.

The Flames are retaining 50 percent of Andersson’s salary. The pending unrestricted free agent does not come to Las Vegas with a contract extension — yet.

Review-Journal beat reporter grades the trade:

Reaction to the trade

The trade deadline isn’t until March 6, but the Knights wasted no time setting off their annual transaction fireworks.

Andersson, 29, immediately slides into a top-four role with Whitecloud’s departure, but he’s an instant upgrade offensively. Andersson is already at 30 points this season, hitting the mark for the fifth consecutive year.

Andersson was the top defenseman on a Calgary team that’s five points out of a wild-card spot. He’s averaging a career-high 24:14 of ice time with 10 goals, one shy of tying his career-high that he’s set twice.

It’s the second time in three seasons the Knights are going all-in with a trade for a defenseman on the Flames. They sent a first-round pick and defenseman Daniil Miromanov to Calgary in March 2024 in exchange for Noah Hanifin. Andersson and Hanifin were a pairing in Calgary and they’ll likely skate together again in Las Vegas.

The Flames will own the Knights’ next three first-round picks if there’s a parade on the Strip in June. That’s a price contenders are willing to pay. Given the Knights are the class of the Pacific Division right now, it’s worth the gamble.

Moving on from Whitecloud will sting. The 29-year-old signed as a college free agent from Bemidji State in 2018 and was a mainstay ever since. He played 368 games and played a pivotal role during the Knights’ championship run in 2023.

But the Knights are trying to win another one, and they feel Andersson can get them there. It also shouldn’t be counted as the only move the Knights will make between now and March.

Grade: A-

