Vegas Golden Knights win fourth straight, continue dominance of San Jose

The Vegas Golden Knights won their fourth straight game and continued their historic dominance of the Sharks with a 7-2 win at SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday night.

It capped a season sweep of the Pacific Division rival and was the 11th-consecutive victory in the series for the Knights (21-11-12) over the Sharks (23-19-3).

Tomas Hertl had two goals and three assists against his old team.

Jack Eichel also scored twice and Mark Stone saw his career-long goal streak end at seven games, but had three assists. Pavel Dorofeyev added a goal and two assists.

Carl Lindbom, who was called up from the AHL affiliate in Henderson because of injuries to Adin Hill and Carter Hart, made 20 saves and recorded his second-career NHL win. The other was against the Sharks in November.

