Vegas Golden Knights win fourth straight, continue dominance of San Jose

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck against San Jose Sharks center MacKlin Celebrini (71) and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) is congratulated by defenseman Noah Hanifin, left, and right wing Braeden Bowman (42) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) passes the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2026 - 7:47 pm
 

The Vegas Golden Knights won their fourth straight game and continued their historic dominance of the Sharks with a 7-2 win at SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday night.

It capped a season sweep of the Pacific Division rival and was the 11th-consecutive victory in the series for the Knights (21-11-12) over the Sharks (23-19-3).

Tomas Hertl had two goals and three assists against his old team.

Jack Eichel also scored twice and Mark Stone saw his career-long goal streak end at seven games, but had three assists. Pavel Dorofeyev added a goal and two assists.

Carl Lindbom, who was called up from the AHL affiliate in Henderson because of injuries to Adin Hill and Carter Hart, made 20 saves and recorded his second-career NHL win. The other was against the Sharks in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

