‘Very disappointing’: Knights captain has tough injury luck once more

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had his healthiest season in recent memory, but an injury still forced him to miss his team's final game of the season.

rGolden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) watches as a puck is blocked by Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) and center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) just misses his hat trick against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the third period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) sets ups goal shots against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the first period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his second goal of the night against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the first period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Luck finally started to go Mark Stone’s way.

The Golden Knights captain played 66 games last season, his most in his six-plus years with the franchise. His 67 points were also his most-ever with the Knights and he made his usual impact on defense.

Then came Game 3 of his team’s second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Stone’s arm collided with Oilers right wing Corey Perry’s knee in the first period. Stone, 33, only took two more shifts the rest of the game.

He returned for Game 4, but was ineffective in a 3-0 loss. His injury lingered to the point Stone sat out the 1-0 overtime loss in Game 5 that ended the Knights’ season.

Stone said he felt comfortable playing in Game 4, but he didn’t feel like himself.

“Obviously, very disappointing,” Stone said.

Stone didn’t go into detail about his injury, but it was clear he was frustrated. Just like he was the previous three seasons when he missed 110 of a possible 246 regular-season games.

Staying healthy

Stone’s injury this time wasn’t as severe as the lacerated spleen that caused him to miss 26 games in 2023-24. Or as detrimental as the back problems that caused him to sit out 45 games in 2021-22 and 39 games in 2022-23.

But it still caused him to miss an elimination game, which stung.

“I always think we’re poised to go on a long run, starting in September,” Stone said. “That’s the belief I have in, I guess overall, the organization, right? The players, the coaching staff, the management, the ownership, everybody who works in the building. I have full confidence we’re going to get back with a chance to win.

“It’s always disappointing when you get eliminated, whether it’s the first, second, third or fourth round.”

Stone’s absence in Game 5 was notable because he was so available for the Knights and Team Canada this season.

He suffered a pulled muscle in the final seconds of a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Nov. 6 and missed 14 games. Other than that, Stone was a constant presence in the lineup. The only other games he missed before the playoffs were the Knights’ final two contests of the regular season after they clinched the Pacific Division.

Stone also appeared in all four games of Canada’s triumph in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

“Definitely the most hockey I’ve played in a while,” Stone said. “Still would’ve liked to be available more, I guess.”

More to accomplish

Stone finished with four goals and eight points in 10 playoff games.

His injury had a clear effect on the Knights’ offense. They were shut out their final two games against the Oilers.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Stone would have returned at some point against Edmonton if the Knights had extended the series.

“It’s always tough when you’re missing a player, especially Stoney, our captain and one of our leaders,” center Tomas Hertl said. “It sucks to miss players, anybody, especially him. But we still have a good enough team to help him out, win for him and give him a chance to play another game. We just couldn’t find a way.”

Stone, with two years left on his contract with the Knights, has goals he’s still striving for.

He wants to win another Stanley Cup. He hopes to play 1,000 NHL games, though he’s still 294 away.

Stone also wants to play for Team Canada again at the Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026.

All he has to do is hope his injury luck keeps trending in the right direction.

“I got to play with the best players of all time, really, for the first time in my life (at the 4 Nations Face-Off). That was something I’ll remember forever,” Stone said. “Going into next year, of course I want to be on the Olympic team. I want to make the Olympic team.

“As far as personal goals, for me, it’s mainly to be available and to be in the best shape I can be to help this team.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.