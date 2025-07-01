102°F
Golden Knights

Veteran left wing leaving Knights to join Western Conference rival

Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) eyes the puck as it escapes him during an NHL hock ...
Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) eyes the puck as it escapes him during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2025 - 12:21 pm
 

Left wing Tanner Pearson is leaving the Golden Knights to sign a one-year, $1 million deal with the Winnipeg Jets, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Pearson, 32, joined the Knights on a professional tryout contract last offseason and earned a one-year, $775,000 contract by the end of training camp. He scored 27 points in 78 games with the team, paving the way for him to get another deal the first day of NHL free agency.

Pearson, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has 312 points in 722 career games.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

