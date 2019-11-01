Viva Golden Knights! Fans celebrate Halloween — PHOTOS

Golden Knights fans embraced Halloween with some creative and colorful costumes during Thursday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Jacobson, 9, in his Halloween outfit outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shirley Williams in her Halloween outfit outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jeff Stanulis in his Halloween outfit outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Doug Bowden in his Halloween outfit outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jeff and Gail Larson in their Halloween outfits outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

David Mayhew, right, and Michael Campbell in their Halloween outfits outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kaeti Bahm in her Halloween outfit outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kara Caldwell, left, and Jay Bryant-Chavez take a selfie with Denise Soto outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marie Ayers in her Halloween outfit outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cheryl Jennings in her Halloween outfit outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas fans dress up for Halloween at T-Mobile Arena during the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas fans dress up for Halloween at T-Mobile Arena during the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It was the Knights first home game on Halloween, and fans showed up with some eye-popping creations, including clowns and Elvis (young and old). A few even had a puck “embedded” into their forehead.

The Knights blew a late lead and lost to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, 5-4.

