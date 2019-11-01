Viva Golden Knights! Fans celebrate Halloween — PHOTOS
Golden Knights fans embraced Halloween with some creative and colorful costumes during Thursday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights fans embraced Halloween with some creative and colorful costumes during Thursday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena.
It was the Knights first home game on Halloween, and fans showed up with some eye-popping creations, including clowns and Elvis (young and old). A few even had a puck “embedded” into their forehead.
The Knights blew a late lead and lost to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, 5-4.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/
Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.