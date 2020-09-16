95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Watch Jon Merrill reunite with daughters after months in Edmonton

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 9:49 am
 

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill shared a touching moment with his family on social media.

Merrill returned home Tuesday from the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, after the Knights’ season ended in the Western Conference Final and surprised his three daughters.

Merrill’s fiancée, Jessica, posted a video of the reunion on her social media account. At the end of the video, one of Merrill’s daughter’s asks, “Did you win?”

“No,” Merrill responded. “But I’m home.”

Merrill played in one game during the postseason and recorded an assist. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
2
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
3
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
4
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
5
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, left rear, stands in the bench area during the second perio ...
Elimination games come early for Knights against Stars
By / RJ

The Knights have yet to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in their brief history, but they’re undaunted by the challenge. “It’s never over until it’s over,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said.