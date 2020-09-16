Watch Jon Merrill reunite with daughters after months in Edmonton

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill returned home Tuesday from the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, and surprised his three daughters.

Merrill returned home Tuesday from the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, after the Knights’ season ended in the Western Conference Final and surprised his three daughters. (@JesMolina/Twitter)

I told the girls we had a big surprise.. little did they know Daddy was home from the @NHL bubble ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sztth8Bo3i — Jess Molina, MSW (@JesMolina) September 15, 2020

Merrill’s fiancée, Jessica, posted a video of the reunion on her social media account. At the end of the video, one of Merrill’s daughter’s asks, “Did you win?”

“No,” Merrill responded. “But I’m home.”

Merrill played in one game during the postseason and recorded an assist. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

