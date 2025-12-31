‘Weird to be back’: Hague set to face Knights for first time with Nashville

Former Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague, an original draft pick from 2017, will face his former team for the first time when the Nashville Predators visit T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Nashville Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague (41) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nashville Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague (41) plays against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nic Hague needed some assistance to find the visiting locker room.

“It’s definitely weird,” Hague said after practice at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. “A place with a lot of familiarity.”

The 6-foot-6 defenseman will face the team that drafted him for the first time when the Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

“I’m sure tomorrow will be fun,” Hague said. “A lot of good buddies over there. Weird to be back, but it’ll be nice to go out there and play.”

Hague, 27, was taken in the second round (No. 34) of the Knights’ inaugural entry draft in 2017. He was one of the Knights’ rare draft success stories.

A franchise notorious for utilizing its prospects as trade chips than developing them, Hague played 364 games with the Knights and was part of the 2023 team that captured the Stanley Cup.

But the Knights had to make a decision with Hague, a restricted free agent this past offseason in need of a new contract. They traded Hague to Nashville on June 29 for center Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

The Predators then signed Hague to a four-year, $22 million contract.

It was a 180 from what Hague thought would happen. He told the Review-Journal in September that he thought “I had a deal done with Vegas before the playoffs, and we had agreed on what it was going to be.”

The priority, Hague felt, was the playoffs. The rest would handle itself.

“Then the season ended, and it just never did,” Hague said at the time.

Benefiting both sides

Hague’s $5.5 million cap hit would’ve ranked him third among Knights defensemen behind Shea Theodore ($7.425 million) and Noah Hanifin ($7.35) million.

It worked out for both sides. Hague went to a place where he could get a bigger role, while the Knights secured the sign-and-trade to land Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hague never wanted to leave Las Vegas, but he’s glad to have found a home in Nashville — where he and his wife, Ally, have found plenty of support.

“It’s a lot of new, but it’s been going well,” Hague said. “Nashville is great. My wife and I love it there. The guys in the room have been awesome. We have a great group here. Your drive to the rink’s a little bit different, and a little bit of new systems and everything on the ice. It’s honestly been great. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Rounding into form

Hague’s start to his Nashville tenure got off to a rocky start. He missed a month with an upper-body injury on Sept. 21.

He missed all but two preseason games then the first three weeks of the regular season. Valuable time to get acclimated to a new system and new surroundings went out the window.

Hague has one goal and nine points in 30 games while averaging a career-high 19:35 in ice time.

More importantly, Nashville (17-17-4) is hitting its stride with nine wins in its last 13 games.

“I think we’ve been feeling really good about where our game is. It’s not always easy, especially when the whole league goes on the Christmas break,” Hague said. “You come back, and our goal and mindset was to pick up where we left off before that break because we were playing some really good hockey.”

‘He’s basically like my brother’

It’s going to be weird for Hague to play as an opponent on the T-Mobile Arena ice. It’ll be just as weird for Zach Whitecloud to face his longtime blue line partner.

Hague and Whitecloud were one of the best third pairings in the league, especially during the Stanley Cup run. The two played together dating back to the American Hockey League days with the Chicago Wolves.

“When he left, getting that phone call was tough and that’s when you kind of understand it’s a business and a game,” Whitecloud said Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, it’s some of your best friends and life-long brothers.”

Whitecloud isn’t too far out of the loop with Hague. The two talk every day. Hague will be a one of Whitecloud’s best men his wedding this summer.

“He’s basically like my brother,” Whitecloud said.

Hague, along with former Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, were set to grab dinner with former teammates Tuesday night.

Then will come the quick turnaround to prepare for a game. Hague will get his customary welcome video and ovation from the crowd at the first TV timeout.

It’s not the first time Hague will have a memorable New Year’s Eve game at T-Mobile Arena. He scored the overtime winner in 2022 — against his current team, Nashville, in a 5-4 win.

One way to close out 2025 would be to help his team continue to play well against his former group.

“There’s so many great memories here,” Hague said. “A city and a team that gave me a start in the NHL. Lots of life-long friendships over there and we were able to accomplish something pretty cool.

“I’m sure it’ll be a little bit emotional. Looking forward to it.”

