‘Welcome to Impossible’: Relive the Knights’ 1st Stanley Cup Final with these photos

The hysteria was real in 2018, when Knights fever took over the valley.

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster jumps on fans before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans celebrate after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Golden Knights fan carries a Marc-Andre Fleury sign during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans celebrate after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Moises “Moy The Barber” Alvarez, right, owner of the Goodtimes Barber Shop & Shave Parlor on Sahara in Las Vegas, puts finishing touches on a Golden Knights haircut for Fernando Guzman on Friday, May 25, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Andrea Lipomi, owner of Feetish Spa Parlor, shows her Vegas Golden Knights-themed nails at her downtown salon Tuesday, May 29, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Lynn Groesbeck shows his custom Vegas Golden Knights truck at his Las Vegas home Tuesday, June 5, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights fans Erik Foley, left, and Karl Rutledge outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights performers pose for photos before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights fan Bernard Barchie poses ahead of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans Jason Ozbat, left, and Carl Grace outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights fan Brandon Laubhan holds a make shift Stanley Cup before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Liam Langill, 9, shows his support for the Vegas Golden Knights by wearing the team's colors during school in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights fan John Baratta poses for a photo ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday, June 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Newborn babies, including Jorge Guitar, front, Boadie Morgan, center, and Leila Rose are seen wearing Vegas Born onesies at Summerlin Hospital after Golden Knights mascot Chance delivered Vegas Born onesies to almost 100 newborns on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Celine Dion, shown with guitarist Kaven Girouard, sports a Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas Golden Knights jersey during her return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after minor ear surgery on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Cashman Photo)

Lil Jon waves a Golden Knights flag during a concert ahead of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, performs "Whatever It Takes" before the start of Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Frontman Brendon Urie, center, and members of the Las Vegas rock band Panic! at the Disco perform at the Fountains at Bellagio ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights-Washington Capitals NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, June 7, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Carrot Top, right, joins the Knight Line during a pregame parade ahead of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Over a hundred people line up outside the Arsenal retail store at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Faustino Solis tries on his Golden Knights western conference championship shirt at the Arsenal retail store at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The shirts, all 150 of them, were sold out in the first half hour. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Fans watch the Vegas Golden Knights practice from a hallway after seating was at maximum capacity at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller signs an autograph on the collar of Julissa Garcia's dog Pinky after team practice at City Center Arena on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Steve Goldstein, with NBC Sports Radio, runs into some trouble trying to interview Bark Andre-Furry, a Jack Russel terrier, during practice at City National Arena on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A statue of Julius Caesar is seen adorned with a Golden Knights flag and hockey stick outside of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A giant puck promoting the Vegas Golden Knights is displayed outside the MGM Grand next to Leo the lion at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Workers install a Vegas Golden Knights jersey on the Statue of Liberty at New York New York on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Vegas Golden Knights banner on a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A giant puck promoting the Vegas Golden Knights on a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A Vegas Golden Knights t-shirt is seen on the Manneken Pis statue outside the D Las Vegas following a watch party for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bellagio Patisserie debuted a chocolate sculpture of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday, just in time for the playoffs. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

T-Mobile Arena is packed for Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals before the start of the Golden Knights home matchup with the Washington Capitals on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights fan Jay Bryant-Chavez reacts to a play during a watch party for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Daryl Keppner of Pahrump celebrates a third period goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during a watch party for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights mascot Chance, left, entertains the crowd during "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

For those of you who weren’t here in 2018, you’re in for a treat.

Oh, sure, there likely won’t be the same level of hysteria as there was the first time the Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

It was a simpler, more innocent time. The team was brand new. Fan favorites such as Marc-Andre Fleury, Nate Schmidt, Ryan Reaves, Alex Tuch, Erik Haula and Gerard Gallant seemed like they’d be here forever.

Fans, many of whom a year before had only thought of icing as the best part of a cake, packed Toshiba Plaza in triple-digit heat during watch parties.

Imagine Dragons performed on the ice before Game 2 while Panic! At the Disco played on the lake in front of the Fountains of Bellagio ahead of Game 5. In between, Golden Knights superfan Lil Jon performed at one of those watch parties.

Everyone from Celine Dion to Terry Fator to, ever so briefly each night, the casts of “Fantasy” and “X Burlesque” wore jerseys during their shows.

The Statue of Liberty at New York-New York sported a jersey, too — a 600-pound, 28-foot version. Other Strip landmarks, including the Julius Caesar statue in front of Caesars Palace and the MGM Grand lion, got in on the fandom, as well.

Seemingly overnight, tents filled with bootleg merchandise — often fraught with misspellings of then exotic names like Marchessault and Bellemare — showed up in parking lots all over the valley.

Again, this second shot at Lord Stanley’s Cup shouldn’t provoke the same mania. But the next couple of weeks still should be quite a show.