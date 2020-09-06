Western Conference Final schedule announced for Golden Knights

Here is the full schedule for the Golden Knights’ series against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas Stars' Mattias Janmark (13) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The NHL announced the schedule for the Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

It will be the first series the Knights play this postseason without games on back-to-back days.

Game 1 will start at 5 p.m. Sunday on KSNV-3 and Fox Sports Radio (98.9 FM/1340 AM). The full schedule is below:

Game 1 — 5 p.m. Sunday (KSNV-3)

Game 2 — 5 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSN)

Game 3 — 5 p.m. Thursday (NBCSN)

Game 4 — 5 p.m. Saturday (KSNV-3)

*Game 5 — 5 p.m. Sept. 14 (NBCSN)

*Game 6 — 5 p.m. Sept. 16 (NBCSN)

*Game 7 — 6 p.m. Sept. 18 (NBCSN)

*If necessary

