Western Conference Final schedule announced for Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2020 - 9:22 am
 
Updated September 6, 2020 - 9:26 am

The NHL announced the schedule for the Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

It will be the first series the Knights play this postseason without games on back-to-back days.

Game 1 will start at 5 p.m. Sunday on KSNV-3 and Fox Sports Radio (98.9 FM/1340 AM). The full schedule is below:

Game 1 — 5 p.m. Sunday (KSNV-3)

Game 2 — 5 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSN)

Game 3 — 5 p.m. Thursday (NBCSN)

Game 4 — 5 p.m. Saturday (KSNV-3)

*Game 5 — 5 p.m. Sept. 14 (NBCSN)

*Game 6 — 5 p.m. Sept. 16 (NBCSN)

*Game 7 — 6 p.m. Sept. 18 (NBCSN)

*If necessary

