What Alex Pietrangelo had to say about returning to St. Louis

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck while playing his former team, the St. Louis Blues, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alex Pietrangelo is one of the rare Golden Knights players who knows what the visiting locker room looks like at his former home arena.

“In training camp, they used to shove me over there every once in a while,” he said Monday in St. Louis.

Pietrangelo made his first trip to Enterprise Center in St. Louis since he signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Knights during free agency in October. The defenseman was injured and did not travel with the team when the Knights swept the Blues in back-to-back games March 12 and 13.

With strict protocols in place on the road, the former Blues captain is unable to visit with his in-laws — his wife is from St. Louis — and has limited contact with former teammates from his 12 seasons with the Blues.

“That part’s a little disappointing,” Pietrangelo said after the morning skate. “Obviously, coming in, seeing my family would be really important. I get to chat with some of the guys this morning or postgame, but it would’ve been nice to get back to see the family, that’s for sure.”

Pietrangelo played one game against St. Louis on Jan. 26 and recorded an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss, then entered NHL COVID protocol two days later.

He suffered an injury to his left hand/lower arm from a blocked shot in the final minutes of a victory at San Jose on March 6 and missed 12 games. In addition to the series last month in St. Louis, Pietrangelo was out for the March 22 matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s nice that he’s already had one game against his old team, so he’s got that behind him,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “This is for sure a special and different experience.”

DeBoer noted previously that Pietrangelo was unable to do any stickhandling until a couple of days before he was activated March 31.

In his first three games back before Monday, Pietrangelo averaged a team-high 26:36 of ice time and led the Knights with 13 shots on goal, though he did not record a point.

“I feel like the last couple of games here as I’ve come back I’ve felt good,” Pietrangelo said. “Continue to build here, and we’ve got plenty left (before) the playoffs, so it’s important to stay positive because we’ve put ourselves in a good position here, it’s just a matter of building at the right time.”

Stephenson almost back

Center Chandler Stephenson served the final game of his suspension for elbowing Monday and is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Blues.

The Knights struggled to finish chances while taking one of four points from Minnesota, and the top line was held without a point in each game while Stephenson was out.

Stephenson has seven goals and 20 points in 32 games. He is two assists shy of matching his season high.

“That back-you-off type speed that he brings, both to that line and our team, is something that you don’t take for granted,” DeBoer said. “But when he’s not in there it’s noticeable. He’s been having a great season for us both ends of the rink. He’s a valuable piece. What you learn is you appreciate him a little more when he’s out.”

Injury update

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud remains out with an upper-body injury and did not make the trip to St. Louis, according to DeBoer. He has missed the past two games.

Forward Ryan Reaves did travel with the Knights and is one of a few game-time decisions for Monday’s series opener.

