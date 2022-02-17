What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?

Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon will not be suspended for his hit to the head of Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick during Wednesday’s game.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nolan Patrick (41) falls to the ice after being hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. MacKinnon was penalized for interference. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety did not issue any supplemental discipline Thursday stemming from the incident that occurred early in the first period of the Knights’ 2-0 loss to the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Nathan MacKinnon catches Nolan Patrick up high pic.twitter.com/4YQFZlRrIa — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) February 17, 2022

Patrick moved the puck to teammate William Carrier in the neutral zone and tried to get on the forecheck. But MacKinnon prevented that from happening with a shoulder to Patrick’s face.

Patrick went down hard and remained on the ice for nearly two minutes before being helped to the locker room.

MacKinnon was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

The understanding is the Department of Player Safety believes MacKinnon and Patrick were jostling for position, and the hit was not deliberate or predatory.

A similar play occurred last season between the Knights and St. Louis when Mark Stone upended Blues forward Tyler Bozak in the neutral zone. Bozak was injured, but Stone avoided a suspension.

Patrick, 23, missed the 2019-20 season with a migraine disorder that was brought on by a concussion. He also sustained an upper-body injury believed to be a concussion against Edmonton on Oct. 22 and missed 29 games.

“I haven’t looked at the hit, so I don’t want to make a comment,” coach Pete DeBoer said after the game. “I would hope, especially with Colorado and they’ve dealt with head injuries with (Bowen) Byram, that the players on both teams would have some sensitivity to guys like that in vulnerable positions. We’ll see. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. It’s not good for Nolan with his history and what it was.”

