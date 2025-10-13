What is the Knights’ salary cap outlook after Jack Eichel’s extension?

The Golden Knights will have salary cap space available when Jack Eichel’s $108 million extension kicks in next year, but there are questions to figure out with the roster.

Jack Eichel is going to be with the Golden Knights for the next nine seasons.

The Knights are making it clear that Eichel is the face of the franchise after signing him to an eight-year, $108 million deal Wednesday.

Salaries are in place, and the Knights will be spending top dollar for the foreseeable future, especially with Eichel and right wing Mitch Marner ($12 million cap hit) at the forefront.

Now it’s time to look ahead.

The NHL salary cap is expected to see an $8.5 million increase next season, going from $95.5 million to $104 million. There are reports that the upper limit could see a slight bump from that.

We’ll work under the presumption that the Knights carry $5.23 million of cap space into next summer — $59.3 million to 10 forwards, $33.23 million for five defensemen and $6.25 million to one goaltender.

Also keep in mind that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could land back on long-term injured reserve, barring any advancements in his rehab from a hip injury, to allow the Knights another $8.8 million in cap relief.

Forwards

Don’t expect the Knights to be big spenders again next summer.

Having $14 million in space sounds great, but the Knights have their own business to handle.

That starts with right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, as the 24-year-old is a restricted free agent this summer.

Dorofeyev is playing like one of the best bargains in the league at $1.835 million. The Knights’ leading goal scorer is off to a scorching start with five goals in three games.

Never mind that four of them are on the power play. Dorofeyev has half of the Knights’ goals this season. That price tag is something to monitor.

Left wings Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad will be in need of new deals when their respective one-year, $2 million contracts expire.

Center Colton Sissons is in the final year of a seven-year, $20 million contract he signed while with the Nashville Predators.

It wouldn’t take much to re-sign either one. Bringing back Smith seems the obvious choice, knowing the Original Misfit wants to reach 1,000 career games with the Knights.

One player to keep an eye on is top prospect Trevor Connelly. His development, when he returns from a lower-body injury, will be something to monitor for one of those roster spots.

Defensemen

The Knights will have five available defensemen if Pietrangelo lands on long-term injured reserve.

Jeremy Lauzon and Ben Hutton are unrestricted free agents, meaning the Knights could be in the market for a sixth defenseman.

Hutton is making $975,000 this season. A potential pay raise, and a desire for more playing time, could lead to the 32-year-old moving on.

Lauzon, who came with Sissons in the trade for defenseman Nic Hague, is tied for fourth in the NHL with 12 hits through three games.

The Knights are still deep on defense. Their top five are signed through 2027-28 when Brayden McNabb and Zach Whitecloud are due new deals.

Goaltending

It’s Adin Hill at the top of the … well, hill for the Knights netminders.

Hill is in the first year of his six-year, $37.5 million extension he signed in March. He’s the only goaltender signed beyond this season.

Behind Hill is a big question mark.

Akira Schmid, who has yet to lose in regulation as the Knights’ backup in four starts, is a restricted free agent this summer. Schmid has earned a stronger workload.

There’s also the looming chance the Knights sign goaltender Carter Hart, as has been reported over the past few weeks.

Hart, who hasn’t played since January 2024, and four other players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team were charged with sexual assault one month later. All five players were acquitted in July.

The Knights could sign Hart as early as Wednesday, but he wouldn’t be able to play until Dec. 1.

They might have an answer behind Hill regardless of which way it goes, but there are questions surrounding either choice.

