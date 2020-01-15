What they’re saying about Golden Knights firing Gerard Gallant

Social media has been buzzing since the Golden Knights announced the firing of head coach Gerard Gallant and assisant coach Mike Kelly Wednesday morning.

Social media has been buzzing since the Golden Knights announced the firing of head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant coach Mike Kelly Wednesday morning. Former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer was named the new head coach.

Most think the Knights made a huge mistake, considering the success the team has had in its two and a half seasons.

“In two and a half seasons, Gerard Gallant was 118-75-20. That is the 9th most points in the NHL. For an EXPANSION TEAM,” writes Jason Gregor, who covers the Edmonton Oilers. “And he is fired today, Crazy. Absolutely nuts.”

CBS Sports’ Pete Blackburn says, “The Golden Knights firing Gallant is like a rich kid running away from home because the car his parents got him for Christmas was the wrong color.”

Some fans couldn’t help but bring up the history between the Sharks and the Knights, noting that DeBoer the is coach that “engineered” the Game 7 comeback by the Sharks in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.

Other Knights fans are outraged over the hiring considering the intense rivalry between the teams.

Many on social media already are predicting where Gallant’s next coaching job will be: Seattle, Detroit, and even the Sharks.

Despite Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon saying the decision to fire Gallant was not a sudden decision, many on Twitter are wondering if that’s really the case. Knights insider Gary Lawless tweeted the decision was purely “performance based.”

“Curious how much Gerard Gallant’s firing had to do with Peter DeBoer’s availability,” Editor-in-Chief NHL-US for The Athletic wrote. “And now, what Gallant’s availability will mean to the job security of another coach. Crazy business.”

