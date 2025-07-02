89°F
Golden Knights

What they’re saying about the Knights’ sign-and-trade for Mitch Marner

Newly acquired Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner speaks with the media at City National Arena on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2025 - 2:09 pm
 

What NHL media and personnel are saying about the Golden Knights’ sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire right wing Mitch Marner:

JD Bunkis, Sportsnet 590 (@JDBunkis)

Fifth in your franchise in points, being traded for Nic Roy, a depth center on a good contract, a good player, but come on. That transaction happening represents a huge failure. This team (Toronto) not winning, with that amount of talent … it’s a huge failure. It’s not Marner’s alone, though.

Luke Fox, NHL writer for Sportsnet (@lukefoxjukebox)

The night Mitch Marner scored the OT winner for Team Canada over Sweden at 4 Nations, I asked Vegas captain Mark Stone about him. “I think he gets a bit of a bad rap sometimes, right? How do I word this?” Stone said. A long pause. “I would take him on my team any day.”

Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies

I wasn’t the happiest to see that he’s leaving, but I think we made some great moves, some great additions.

Mike Rupp, NHL Network analyst and former NHL player

Here’s my thing on Mitch Marner. Heck of a player, heck of a talent. I don’t know if I’m comfortable with the dollars with a Mitch Marner on any other team except Vegas. … I don’t think Mitch Marner is a playoff performer up to this point, so I can’t pay him that amount of dollars unless I know what I’m getting come playoff time. With that being said, if there is a team that can give him the structure to take that next step, I think it’s Vegas. That’s why I think it can work.

TSN analyst Bryan Hayes

From a playing standpoint, he’s been checked out of Toronto for quite some time, and he’s wanted to get to Vegas. He’s been preparing for this for a long time.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving

At the end of the day, I don’t think anything was going to change. I think Mitch is a tremendous player. He’s an unbelievable talent. … He was a great Leaf.

Scott Wheeler, NHL prospects writer for The Athletic

Mitch Marner could have had the city of Toronto in the palm of his hand for life. All he had to do was work his tail off, be accountable, and maybe take a slight pay cut one (1) time. He didn’t even have to win. So many others have figured it out. He and his team fought it.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

