‘What’s not to like?’ Golden Knights players discuss extensions

The Golden Knights extended the contracts of Brayden McNabb, Michael Amadio and Logan Thompson on Sunday, rewarding them for solid seasons.

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) falls to the ice in pain during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brayden McNabb said he knew, deep down, he was going to stay a Golden Knight.

It didn’t matter he was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It didn’t matter the Knights’ salary-cap situation is tight after acquiring center Jack Eichel in November. McNabb had a feeling he would stick around even if he didn’t know for sure.

That belief was validated Sunday. McNabb agreed to a three-year extension ($2.85 million average annual value) with the Knights the same day right wing Michael Amadio received a two-year extension ($762,500 AAV) and goaltender Logan Thompson a three-year extension ($766,667 AAV).

The deal keeps one of the team’s four remaining expansion-draft selections in the fold along with center William Karlsson and left wings William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault. Right wing Reilly Smith and defenseman Shea Theodore were also acquired in expansion-draft trades.

“This organization, this city means a lot,” McNabb said. “Being one of the original Misfits, it means a lot to be here.”

Coach Pete DeBoer said McNabb is “a big part of the fabric of what we do here.” The 31-year-old defenseman doesn’t fill up the stat sheet, but he defends well, checks hard and sacrifices his body for the team. McNabb is tied for the NHL lead with 110 blocked shots.

Meanwhile, Amadio’s deal gives him security after he was picked up on waivers Oct. 30. The 25-year-old is on his fourth NHL team but has made the most of his opportunity in Las Vegas. He has four goals and three assists in 28 games with the Knights and 20 goals and 27 assists in 201 NHL games.

Amadio credited playing with skilled teammates and a boost in confidence as reasons why he’s played so well with the Knights.

“What’s not to like?” Amadio said. “I love it here. The city’s great, the weather’s great and the group of guys we have in the locker room is unbelievable.”

Tuch, Krebs return

Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres will be the first time the Knights see forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs since they were traded for center Jack Eichel on November 4.

Tuch is off to a strong start with the Sabres with 12 points in his first 12 games. DeBoer expects the speedy winger to have “rockets on his skates” in his return to T-Mobile Arena.

Krebs has five points in 10 games with Buffalo. The 21-year-old scored his first two NHL goals Jan. 22 against Philadelphia. Former Knights center Cody Eakin is with the Sabres as well this season.

“It’ll be fun,” McNabb said. “I’ve never played against (Tuch) before. He’s one of those guys that’s really hard to play against. He’s big, he’s fast. He’s got good hands. I know he’ll be super excited to be back. Not just him. I guess Krebsy, Eakin too. It’ll be fun to see those guys on the other side.”

All-Star Weekend details

The NHL announced several details regarding All-Star Weekend on Monday, including the fact that two skills competition events will take place outdoors on the Las Vegas Strip.

The league also said former professional goaltender Manon Rheaume will take part in the breakaway challenge Feb. 4, while three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will participate in accuracy shooting at the “Fountain Face-Off” at the Bellagio fountains.

“I love the fact that we’re incorporating the female pro players into some of these events because I think there’s no bigger growth area than on the female side of the game over the last five years,” DeBoer said. “It’ll be exciting.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.