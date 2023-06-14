92°F
Golden Knights

What’s up next for the Knights and the Stanley Cup?

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez on emotional ride with teammate Jonathan Quick. (STN)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 10:45 am
 
Updated June 14, 2023 - 10:59 am
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) kisses the Stanley Cup after his team won the NHL ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) kisses the Stanley Cup after his team won the NHL hockey championship series against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida P ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final to win the championship at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill holds up the Stanley Cup after his team won Game 5 of the N ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill holds up the Stanley Cup after his team won Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights embrace as they are about to be presented the Stanley Cup after their NHL ho ...
The Golden Knights embrace as they are about to be presented the Stanley Cup after their NHL hockey championship win over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The smiles, laughter and tears couldn’t stop coming as the Golden Knights celebrated their Stanley Cup victory on the ice with their friends and families Tuesday night.

They posed for pictures. They hugged each other tight. They even made sure to put several babies in the bowl. And the party is just getting started.

The Knights will have the whole summer to bask in the glow of the first championship in franchise history before getting back to work in September.

Here’s what will happen in the coming days and months:

— Every member of the team will get to spend one day with the Cup during the summer doing whatever they choose.

Most players take it back to their hometowns to show it off to the people who helped kick-start their careers and inspire the next generation of hockey players. The day often ends with a more private celebration for friends and family.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, for example, took the Cup golfing in his native King City, Ontario, after winning with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and later ate pasta out of the bowl.

— The Cup will be engraved with the Knights’ names in the fall.

Each championship club can put up to 52 people on the trophy including players, coaches and staff. There are 2,497 names on the current 3-foot, 35-pound Cup, and an additional 992 on bands that have since been retired.

The current engraver, the fourth ever, is Louise St. Jacques. She’ll use special hammers with different head weights to strike the letters into the silver chalice during what’s about a 10-day process.

The Knights, fittingly, will be placed on a ring that starts with the champions the year they entered the league and made a surprising run to the Final: The 2018 Washington Capitals.

This is a developing story.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

