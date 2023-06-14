Where can you buy Golden Knights Stanley Cup champions merch?

Fans looking to buy some championship merchandise have plenty of options, both in person and online.

The Arsenal, located at City National Arena, opens at 10 a.m. (Lukas Eggen / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Are you looking to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup triumph with some new merchandise? Fans have plenty of options, both in person and online.

The Arsenal at City National Arena opens at 10 a.m. while the Armory at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled to open at 11.

Your Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup® Champs! Celebrate the big win with new gear! — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 14, 2023

Fans can also purchase Stanley Cup Championship gear online at Fanatics.

