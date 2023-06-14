88°F
Golden Knights

Where can you buy Golden Knights Stanley Cup champions merch?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 9:28 am
 
The Arsenal, located at City National Arena, opens at 10 a.m. (Lukas Eggen / Las Vegas Review-J ...
The Arsenal, located at City National Arena, opens at 10 a.m. (Lukas Eggen / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Are you looking to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup triumph with some new merchandise? Fans have plenty of options, both in person and online.

The Arsenal at City National Arena opens at 10 a.m. while the Armory at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled to open at 11.

Fans can also purchase Stanley Cup Championship gear online at Fanatics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

