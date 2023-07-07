Which Knights got their name on the Stanley Cup?

The Golden Knights now know which 52 names are going to live on hockey’s most famous hardware forever.

The Golden Knights’ accomplishments can’t be erased now.

The Stanley Cup was engraved with 52 names from the Knights’ championship team, joining the 2,497 on the trophy and the additional 992 on bands that have since been retired. They are the first team to have four goaltenders engraved in one year.

The Cup’s engraver is Louise St. Jacques. She is the fourth person to hold the job. She added the Knights’ names to a ring that starts with the 2018 Washington Capitals.

Here is the full list from the team of who went on the Cup, in order of appearance:

Team leaders (4)

Bill Foley, owner

Robert Foley, chief business officer

George McPhee, president of hockey operations

Kelly McCrimmon, general manager

Coaches (6)

Bruce Cassidy, coach

John Stevens, assistant

Ryan Craig, assistant

Sean Burke, director of goaltending/NHL goaltending coach

Misha Donskov, assistant

Dave Rogowski, video coach

Support staff (8)

Kyle Moore, associate head athletic trainer

Mike Muir, assistant athletic trainer

Raul Dorantes, manual therapist

Doug Davidson, strength and conditioning coach

Aaron Heishman, head of sport science and reconditioning

Chris Davidson-Adams, head equipment manager

JW Aiken, assistant equipment manager

Rick Braunstein, director of team services

Front office (7)

Katy Headman Boettinger, director of hockey administration

Vaugh Karpan, director of player personnel

Bob Lowes, assistant director of player personnel

Scott Luce, director of amateur scouting

Andrew Lugerner, director of hockey legal affairs

Wil Nichol, director of player development

Tom Poraszka, director of hockey operations

Players (26)

Mark Stone, right wing/captain

Michael Amadio, right wing

Ivan Barbashev, left wing

Teddy Blueger, center

Laurent Brossoit, goaltender

William Carrier, left wing

Paul Cotter, left wing

Jack Eichel, center

Nic Hague, defenseman

Adin Hill, goaltender

Brett Howden, left wing

Ben Hutton, defenseman

William Karlsson, center

Phil Kessel, right wing

Keegan Kolesar, right wing

Jonathan Marchessault, right wing

Alec Martinez, defenseman

Brayden McNabb, defenseman

Brayden Pachal, defenseman

Alex Pietrangelo, defenseman

Jonathan Quick, goaltender

Nicolas Roy, center

Reilly Smith, left wing

Chandler Stephenson, center

Shea Theodore, defenseman

Logan Thompson, goaltender

Zach Whitecloud, defenseman

