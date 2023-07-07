Which Knights got their name on the Stanley Cup?
The Golden Knights now know which 52 names are going to live on hockey’s most famous hardware forever.
The Golden Knights’ accomplishments can’t be erased now.
The Stanley Cup was engraved with 52 names from the Knights’ championship team, joining the 2,497 on the trophy and the additional 992 on bands that have since been retired. They are the first team to have four goaltenders engraved in one year.
The Cup’s engraver is Louise St. Jacques. She is the fourth person to hold the job. She added the Knights’ names to a ring that starts with the 2018 Washington Capitals.
Here is the full list from the team of who went on the Cup, in order of appearance:
Team leaders (4)
Bill Foley, owner
Robert Foley, chief business officer
George McPhee, president of hockey operations
Kelly McCrimmon, general manager
Coaches (6)
Bruce Cassidy, coach
John Stevens, assistant
Ryan Craig, assistant
Sean Burke, director of goaltending/NHL goaltending coach
Misha Donskov, assistant
Dave Rogowski, video coach
Support staff (8)
Kyle Moore, associate head athletic trainer
Mike Muir, assistant athletic trainer
Raul Dorantes, manual therapist
Doug Davidson, strength and conditioning coach
Aaron Heishman, head of sport science and reconditioning
Chris Davidson-Adams, head equipment manager
JW Aiken, assistant equipment manager
Rick Braunstein, director of team services
Front office (7)
Katy Headman Boettinger, director of hockey administration
Vaugh Karpan, director of player personnel
Bob Lowes, assistant director of player personnel
Scott Luce, director of amateur scouting
Andrew Lugerner, director of hockey legal affairs
Wil Nichol, director of player development
Tom Poraszka, director of hockey operations
Players (26)
Mark Stone, right wing/captain
Michael Amadio, right wing
Ivan Barbashev, left wing
Teddy Blueger, center
Laurent Brossoit, goaltender
William Carrier, left wing
Paul Cotter, left wing
Jack Eichel, center
Nic Hague, defenseman
Adin Hill, goaltender
Brett Howden, left wing
Ben Hutton, defenseman
William Karlsson, center
Phil Kessel, right wing
Keegan Kolesar, right wing
Jonathan Marchessault, right wing
Alec Martinez, defenseman
Brayden McNabb, defenseman
Brayden Pachal, defenseman
Alex Pietrangelo, defenseman
Jonathan Quick, goaltender
Nicolas Roy, center
Reilly Smith, left wing
Chandler Stephenson, center
Shea Theodore, defenseman
Logan Thompson, goaltender
Zach Whitecloud, defenseman
