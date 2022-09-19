Which Knights players stood out at the 2022 Rookie Faceoff?

The Golden Knights went 1-1-1 at the 2022 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose, Calif., but there were plenty of noteworthy performances.

Henderson Silver Knights Layton Ahac (44) and Isaiah Saville (31) defend against Bakersfield Condors James Hamblin (11) during the first period of an AHL game at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson (24) warms up before the start of an AHL hockey game against the Stockton Heat on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Dollar Loan Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights’ prospects had a little bit of everything thrown at them the last four days at the 2022 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose, California.

They had to protect a late lead. They had to chase a game-tying goal. They also had to hang on for dear life during an overtime when they were on the penalty kill for five straight minutes.

The Knights’ prospects went 1-1-1 in the tournament, with a 3-2 win against Arizona on Friday, a 5-4 shootout loss to Los Angeles on Saturday and a 4-3 loss against the Ducks on Monday.

They should leave the event a little more experienced and battle-tested before joining the team’s veterans Wednesday for training camp.

The Knights iced 27 players in the event. Here are a few that had strong showings:

1. Ahac-Korczak pair shines

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said one of the first things that caught his eye at July’s development camp was how strong Layton Ahac and Kaedan Korczak looked as a defense pair.

Things didn’t change much by September. Ahac and Korczak partnered up for the Knights’ first two games and looked far better than their competition.

Ahac, a 2019 third-round pick, had a goal and assist Saturday against the Kings. Korczak, a 2019 second-round pick, had two assists that same game. The two also played excellent defense both at five-on-five and on the penalty kill.

Korczak said before the tournament he gained 14 pounds this summer. He could provide crucial depth for the Knights this season with defenseman Dylan Coghlan in Carolina.

”I just feel a lot stronger and a lot more powerful,” Korczak said. “Overall, just feeling really confident.”

2. Brisson strikes twice

Brendan Brisson, the Knights’ 2020 first-round pick, made sure to do his thing in San Jose.

The 20-year-old unleashed one of his famous one-timers from the right circle Friday against Arizona for his first goal of the tournament. Brisson scored the game-winning goal later that night by setting up defenseman Lukas Cormier for a shot and collecting the rebound.

He also played the Knights’ second game against Los Angeles. Brisson didn’t score, but he still looked dangerous with two good chances in the first 12:09.

His next step will be making an impression in training camp. Brisson said he worked out with several NHL players in Michigan like Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield to get ready.

“Watching those guys, you can take something from each and every one of them,” Brisson said. “For me, (it was) just my skating and my pace. Always moving my feet. That was the biggest thing I worked on definitely this summer.”

3. Goalies stand tall

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the Knights goaltenders were “excellent” at development camp. The two that went to the Rookie Faceoff carried that over.

Isaiah Saville, a 2019 fifth-round pick, Saville started Friday against Arizona and was outstanding, stopping 24 of 26 shots. He also entered Monday’s game halfway through and gave up two power-play goals in four minutes. He settled in after that by stopping 16 of the 17 shots he faced in the third period.

Saville, 21, was plenty busy but said he didn’t mind.

“The more shots, the better,” Saville said Friday. “Especially in things like this where it’s another development stage where you really want to get better, you want to be seen, you want to show what you can do.”

The Knights gave 2020 fifth-round pick Jesper Vikman plenty of work as well. He gave up four goals on the first 32 shots he faced Saturday but stood on his head late.

The Kings were on the power play all of overtime thanks to a major penalty, but Vikman got his team to a shootout. He also allowed only one goal in his half of Monday’s game.

“I feel like I’m a year older and a year better,” Vikman said. “I feel comfortable. Way more comfortable this year.”

Other standouts: Cormier (three assists in two games), left wing Jordan Gustafson (one goal, two assists in three games) and right wing Lyndon McCallum (two goals, one assist in two games).

