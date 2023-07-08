101°F
Golden Knights

Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ho ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Stanley Cup has begun its tour.

Each Golden Knights player, coach or staff member that had their name engraved on the trophy gets a day with the Cup during the summer to celebrate their championship. First up: Center Nicolas Roy.

Roy took the trophy to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

The Cup will travel to meet defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in St. Louis on Monday. Here is more on what Roy meant to the Knights’ championship team:

Nicolas Roy

Position: Center

Stanley Cup: First

Born: Feb. 5, 1997

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 205 pounds

Birthplace: Amos, Quebec

Playoff stats: Three goals, eight assists in 22 games

Roy was acquired before the Knights’ third season in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for center Erik Haula. It was one of many shrewd moves that put the team on the path toward a championship.

Roy developed more and more as the years went on to become a player with enough size, skill and versatility to make an impact all over the lineup. He spent time up the middle and on the wing in the playoffs, but the Knights were at their best with him anchoring the fourth line.

Roy was overqualified for the role — he spent a lot of time in the team’s top six the last two seasons — but that’s what made the look so successful. Coach Bruce Cassidy could trust Roy to steal shifts against the opponent’s best forwards and set up the Knights’ other three lines with easier matchups. And if Roy faced off against other depth forwards, he had enough tricks in his toolbox to burn them offensively.

Never was that more apparent than in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Cassidy moved Roy back to the fourth line after using him with left wing Reilly Smith and center William Karlsson for a seven-game stretch. Roy was on the ice for three first-period goals — two at five-on-five and one on the power play — to help close out the series with a 6-0 win and send the Knights back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida didn’t have many answers for him, either. Roy scored two goals against the Panthers — including one with 1:02 of the decisive Game 5 — to help clinch the Cup.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

