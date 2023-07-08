Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today? — Aug. 23

The Stanley Cup made a special visit to a place near and dear to one Golden Knights defenseman Wednesday.

The Stanley Cup made a special stop during its day with defenseman Zach Whitecloud on Wednesday.

Whitecloud took the trophy to the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, a reservation near his hometown of Brandon, Manitoba. Whitecloud, whose father, Tim, is 100 percent indigenous, is the first member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to play in the NHL.

The #StanleyCup has made its way to the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation 🧡 Have yourself a day, @ZachWhitecloud!! ☁️ pic.twitter.com/0XGg9HHEa7 — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 23, 2023

Whitecloud has tried to use his platform to be a role model for his people and provide a source of positivity. He’s also tried to raise awareness of the issues his people face, like when he released a statement in 2021 condemning the unfair treatment of indigenous Canadians after unmarked graves were discovered at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia.

The poise and maturity Whitecloud displays off the ice also translates to the way he plays the game. The 26-year-old is one of the Knights’ most consistent players, making sound decisions with the puck and working hard away from it to prevent scoring chances.

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith called Whitecloud and line partner Nic Hague maybe the best fifth and sixth defensemen in the NHL in November, and their play the rest of the season did nothing to dispute that. They helped round out what was arguably the league’s best blue line.

Keegan Kolesar — Tuesday

Kolesar took the Cup to his home province in Manitoba and made an appearance at Red River Community Centre in Winnipeg. He is one of a number of Knights who have ties to the area and relished in the team’s first-round victory against the Jets.

Kolesar was one of the first prospects the Knights acquired and grew into a fourth-line fixture for the franchise. He scored five points during the playoffs to help the team win its first championship, providing a physical presence along the way.

William Carrier — Sunday

Carrier received the Cup in Quebec, where the avid fisherman took it on the water to celebrate.

Gone fishing 🎣 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yOADAI0kVO — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 21, 2023

Carrier was the fifth original Knight to receive the trophy and has been a fixture in the team’s bottom six since the beginning. He scored a career-high 16 goals last season despite missing 26 games, and added another six points in the playoffs.

Jonathan Marchessault — Saturday

The Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP celebrated in his home province of Quebec, starting things off by brining the Cup to a children’s hospital in Quebec City.

Jonathan Marchessault’s day with the Stanley Cup (and the Conn Smythe) gets started at a local children’s hospital in Quebec City 🤗 #VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/kSIxOJ2Bzr — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 19, 2023

Marchessault also participated in a parade down the street and held a party with family and friends. Former Knights right wing David Perron, a 2019 champion with the St. Louis Blues, was there to congratulate his former teammate.

Never a doubt with this guy! pic.twitter.com/wf1fXgMW4J — David Perron (@DP_57) August 20, 2023

Marchessault is one of the most important players in Knights history and was the third player on the team to lift the Cup after captain Mark Stone and left wing Reilly Smith. Marchessault is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points and was incredible during the championship run. His 13 goals were tied for the most in the playoffs, and his 25 points were the second-most behind only linemate Jack Eichel.

Jonathan Quick — August 17

Quick became the fourth goaltender to spend a day with the Cup, a unique circumstance given the Knights are the first team in NHL history to have four names engraved on the trophy.

Quick, the team’s backup most of the playoffs, celebrated in his home state of Connecticut. Center Jack Eichel and left wing Paul Cotter even joined in on the party. Quick is one of 21 goaltenders in NHL history — including former Knight Marc-Andre Fleury — to be part of three championship teams. The 37-year-old was also the Los Angeles Kings’ starter when they won the Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Quick signed a one-year, $885,000 contract with the New York Rangers on July 1.

Reilly Smith — August 15

The second player to touch the Cup for the Knights spent time with the trophy on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia.

Smith spent time with his family celebrating both on water and land. The longtime Knights alternate captain got the first handoff after Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final from captain Mark Stone, but was traded to Pittsburgh on June 28.

Smith is the only member of the team’s championship-clinching lineup to leave the organization this summer.

William Karlsson — August 12

Karlsson was given the Cup in Sweden where he celebrated with family, friends and his baby son Beckham.

He brought the Cup to a local rink in his hometown of Marsta, Sweden, before having a party in Stockholm. He closed out the night dancing with his mother to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.” Karlsson was the second player from the Knights’ original team to get the Cup after defenseman Brayden McNabb.

Teddy Blueger — August 11

Blueger got the Cup in his hometown of Riga, Latvia.

The 28-year-old is one of nine players in NHL history to come from Latvia and brought his country’s flag to the Knights’ championship parade down the Strip in June.

Blueger ate out of the Cup and even stopped traffic at one point to carry it down the street. He signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract wit the Vancouver Canucks on July 1.

Adin Hill — August 9

The goaltender received the Cup in Okotoks, Alberta, one day after participating in some events around the local community with teammate Logan Thompson.

While making a variety of pit stops around the community, VGK goalie Adin Hill still had time to fit in a ball hockey tournament (and yes, his team won 🤔😀…and he wasn’t in net). (Calgary, AB) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/pVCy2180H7 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 10, 2023

Hill made plenty of appearances around town, visiting first responders, a hockey equipment store and even a local baseball team. He even participating in a road hockey tournament, though for once he wasn’t in net.

Logan Thompson — August 8

The goaltender spent his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Calgary, celebrating and spending time with the local community.

Thompson and goalie partner Hill posed for pictures with fans and gave away signed cards to fans at their childhood rink: Cardel Rec South. The proceeds from the event benefited the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. Thompson and Hill also visited patients with the Cup.

Thompson later brought the trophy to Cowboys Dance Hall in Calgary to continue to have fun with it.

Laurent Brossoit — August 6

The British Columbia native spent the day with the Cup in Vancouver, visiting the local fire department and spending time in the community before celebrating with family and friends at home.

Laurent Brossoit brings Stanley to the local FD and the community of Cloverdale before celebrating with family & friends at home. Good luck in Winnipeg, Laurent! (Vancouver, BC) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/ENUUiLbhbG — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 7, 2023

Brossoit played an important role in the Knights’ championship run, even though he didn’t make an appearance in the final. He started the team’s first eight playoff games before suffering a lower-body injury in Game 3 of the second round against Edmonton.

Brossoit signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on July 1.

Brayden McNabb — August 2

The first player from the Knights original team celebrated the team’s championship in his hometown of Davidson, Saskatchewan.

Original VGK Brayden McNabb brings Stanley back to the family farm & little hometown that produced another Stanley Cup champion. Heads up for a sponge puck! (Davidson, SK) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/e6HEhzEN8M — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 4, 2023

McNabb took the Cup to his family grain farm and was even treated to a parade in his honor. He also posed with the trophy with his son, who was born during the Knights’ playoff run.

Chandler Stephenson — August 1

Stephenson got his second day with the Cup at Emma Lake in his home province of Saskatchewan. He also celebrated with it after wining a championship with the Washington Capitals in 2018.

Stephenson took the Cup on the water and even wakeboarded behind it.

The title isn’t all the 2023 All Star has had to celebrate this summer. Stephenson got married in July.

Brayden Pachal — July 30

Pachal hosted the Cup in his hometown of Estevan, Saskatchewan. He visited a local rink and even took part in a parade.

The Silver Knights captain made 10 NHL appearances in the regular season, and played once in the playoffs, in the Game 5 clincher against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

There’s no smile like a Stanley Cup smile 😁 pic.twitter.com/Zax0FGQwYo — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 31, 2023

Pachal re-signed with the Knights on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000 on June 29.

Bill Foley — July 28, 29 and Friday, Saturday

The Stanley Cup made an appearance at Henderson City Hall with defenseman Nic Hague on July 27, then visited with the man who first said “Cup in six.”

Foley, the Knights owner, hosted the trophy at Rock Creek Cattle Company, his Montana ranch July 28 and 29. The team takes an annual retreat there and even visited for a day as part of their initial championship celebrations. Foley also took it to Healdsburg, California, for two days near several of his wineries.

Foley was the man who made everything possible for the franchise. He convinced the NHL to come to Las Vegas, made huge investments in terms of facilities and personnel and empowered president of hockey operations George McPhee and general manager Kelly McCrimmon to make the difficult decisions that got the Knights over the hump.

Mark Stone — July 25, 26

The Knights captain showed off the Cup in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 25. He brought it to Keith Bodley Arena, which he grew up playing at, and his old high school Westwood Collegiate.

Stone also took the Cup to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba on July 26.

That’s our captain! 👏 Mark Stone brought the Stanley Cup to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLxHbctEL7 — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 26, 2023

Brett Howden — July 23

Howden was treated to a parade in his honor in his hometown of Oakbank during his day with the Cup.

Brett, Charlie and Stanley 😃 pic.twitter.com/U1nCjStThO — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 23, 2023

The 25-year-old had plenty of reason to celebrate, given he signed a two-year contract extension with the Knights on July 19 with an average annual value of $1.9 million. Howden also played a round of golf with the Cup earlier in the day.

What do the Stanley Cup and the Claret Jug have in common? Both are iconic silver trophies that are on golf courses today 🤩 Brett Howden is hitting the links on his day with the #StanleyCup 😁 pic.twitter.com/7PuSkim2DD — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 23, 2023

Ryan Craig — July 22

Craig, a Knights assistant the last six seasons, was due to receive the Cup at Thomas Lake in Manitoba on July 22.

Assistant coach Ryan Craig enjoys a snack during his #StanleyCup day back home in the Brandon, Manitoba area. Pierogis is the food of a champion for Coach Craig. @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/cm3dF3COCd — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 24, 2023

The 41-year-old was named the Silver Knights coach in June. Craig, 41, took on a variety of duties for the team while serving under coaches Gerard Gallant, Pete DeBoer and Bruce Cassidy. He helped with the power play and penalty kill at different times, drilled faceoffs, worked with forwards and scouted opposing teams at different points.

Kelly McCrimmon — July 21, 24, August 3

McCrimmon, the Knights’ general manager, showed off the Cup at Keystone Centre in Brandon, Manitoba on July 21.

McCrimmon has deep connections to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, being part of the organization for decades as a player, coach, general manager and owner.

He’s the first person to win the Stanley Cup and the WHL championship as a GM.

GM Kelly McCrimmon of the @GoldenKnights brings the Cup back home to Brandon Manitoba and pays a special tribute @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/2sZUDmwmlM — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 23, 2023

McCrimmon also paid tribute to his late brother Brad, who played 1,222 games as an NHL defenseman. Brad McCrimmon died in a plane crash in Russia in 2011 while traveling to his first game as a Kontinental Hockey League coach.

Kelly McCrimmon also got an extra day with the Cup on July 24 for private events and celebrated with his family in Saskatchewan on August 3.

Michael Amadio — July 19

Amadio, one of the Knights’ unsung heroes, took the Cup to his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Welcome back to the Soo, Stanley! VGK Michael Amadio takes the #StanleyCup to The GFL Memorial Gardens for the community and then to family and friends. (Sault Ste. Marie, ON) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/iJpw3Fyi6T — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 20, 2023

He had a community event at the local rink GFL Memorial Gardens, then hung out with family and friends. His dog even got the chance to drink out of the Cup.

Phil Kessel — July 18

Kessel had his third day with the Cup in Toronto, after previously winning it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. The 35-year-old received it in Toronto and celebrated with family and friends.

VGK Phil Kessel keeps it relatively quiet (except for the birthday party 🙂) after his 3rd Cup victory. BTW, there were no hot dogs. (Toronto, ON). #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/DBNBkgfOOu — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 19, 2023

Kessel, who is tied for 96th all-time with 413 goals, scored 14 goals and 36 points after signing with the Golden Knights as a free agent last August. He broke the NHL record for consecutive games played with the team and became one of 10 active three-time champions.

Kessel is a free agent. He said after the Knights won the Cup he had no plans to retire and end his consecutive games played streak at 1,064.

Katy Boettinger — July 17

The Knights director of hockey administration had the Cup blessed in New Jersey before taking it on a ferry ride to Delaware.

VGK Director of Hockey Administration Katy Boettinger has Stanley blessed before starting her day. This was followed by a ferry ride to Delaware to end off the day with family & friends. (Avalon, NJ & Ocean View, DE) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UFH6XAYqJ0 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 18, 2023

Boettinger, the only woman with her name on the Cup from the Knights, handles a lot of different duties for the team like serving as a liaison for players and their families.

John Stevens — July 16

Stevens, a Knights assistant, was due to receive the Cup in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Stevens, 57, is coming off his first season with the Knights. He worked with the team’s defensemen, helping lead one of the best blue lines in the NHL. Stevens also ran the Knights’ penalty kill.

Add another ring! 3-time Stanley Cup Champion VGK Assistant Coach John Stevens brings Stanley back to Sea Isle after 9 years and takes it to many of the local service people including the US Post. (Sea Isle, NJ) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame @USPS pic.twitter.com/16q8ZrxULW — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 17, 2023

This is Stevens’ third Stanley Cup championship, after winning it all as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Ivan Barbashev — July 15

Barbashev, a Cup-winning veteran with two titles to his name, partied in style in Miami.

He had the trophy aboard a 175-foot yacht filled with those close to him to celebrate. He also won the Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

Jack Eichel — July 14

Eichel began his day with the Cup with a police escort to one of the rinks he played at growing up: Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native then showed the trophy off to more fans at Chelmsford high school. Eichel spent a year there before leaving to play with the United States national team development program.

He also held a celebration with friends and family that included goaltender Jonathan Quick in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Bruce Cassidy — July 13

The Knights coach used the Cup to help launch a charity his day with it, taking it to a kickoff event for the Cassidy Murray Foundation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to help those experiencing a loss. Donations can be made at cassidymurrayfoundation.org.

Cassidy also brought the Cup to New Seabury, Massachusetts, and took pictures with his family at Cape Cod.

Now there's a sight to sea 🌊😃 The Cassidy family enjoyed their afternoon on the beach on Cape Cod with the #StanleyCup 🏆#VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/PSziN9LoEd — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 14, 2023

George McPhee — July 12

The Knights president of hockey operations spent his day with the Cup with family and friends in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The #StanleyCup made a stop to Marthaâs Vineyard yesterday to hang out with George McPhee and his family ð #VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/T3NAEqoICr — ð – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 13, 2023

McPhee was one of the team’s chief architects along with general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was the Knights’ general manager their first two seasons before giving McCrimmon more responsibility.

Misha Donskov — July 11

Donskov, a Knights assistant coach, received the Cup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked with players on individual skills and helped several grow their games. Left wing William Carrier was one frequent pupil.

The @StanleyCup is spending part of the day at the Chiller at Easton courtesy of @GoldenKnights assistant coach Misha Donskov. So fitting as Mishaâs father Paul and Donskov Hockey have been vital to hockeyâs growth in Columbus. Great to see the Cup chillinâ here. #NHL pic.twitter.com/B4HaOSivCH — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023 With the growth of hockey in Columbusâmuch of it due to the efforts of the Donskov family, you canât help but think many who came to see the @StanleyCup Chiller at Easton today have a more realistic shot of having their name on the Cup than ever before. pic.twitter.com/hKcpHg1okK — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023

Donskov, who it was announced is leaving the organization July 2, also played a huge role in the Knights’ success growing youth hockey in Nevada.

Alex Pietrangelo — July 10

Pietrangelo was the second player to receive the Cup, spending the day with it in St. Louis on Monday doing some private events.

The #StanleyCup returns to St. Louis! Alex Pietrangelo starts his day with a nutritious breakfast and his other favourite sport. Finally, a cool ride with family/friends for dinner at a great restaurant (Italianâ¦of course). (St. Louis, MO) @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UHnNbXXj36 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 11, 2023

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne’s family is from the area and they still spend time during the offseason there with their four children. He played for the Blues from 2008-20, winning his first championship in 2019.

Nicolas Roy — July 8

Roy was the first player to get the Cup, taking it to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

First up on the 2023 #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights Tour: Nicolas Roy! A great day of food, family & friends in NW Quebecâ¦and no wildfires. (Amos, QC) @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/JfVwZPzZJP — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 10, 2023