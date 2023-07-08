Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today? — Aug. 9

The Stanley Cup continued a string of goalie visits Wednesday by spending time with Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill in of Okotoks, Alberta.

The Stanley Cup didn’t have to travel far to visit with its next member of the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Goaltender Adin Hill took his turn with the trophy in Okotoks, Alberta, only one day after spending time with it and goalie partner Logan Thompson in Calgary.

Hill celebrated with his family and also took the Cup to meet local first responders. It was the second community event Hill brought the Cup to in as many days.

Hill and Thompson, who grew up playing together and share a private goalie coach, posed for pictures and gave away signed cards to fans Tuesday at their childhood rink, Cardel Rec South. The proceeds from the event benefited the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The two also took the trophy to meet some of the hospital’s young patients.

Hill had plenty to celebrate, given less than a year ago he was still a member of the San Jose Sharks. The Knights traded for him on Aug. 29, 2022. The rest is history. The 27-year-old was the team’s starter for most of its championship run and signed a two-year extension with a $4.9 million annual average value in the offseason.

Here’s more on Hill’s impact on the Knights:

Adin Hill

Goaltender

Born: May 11, 1996

Birthplace: Comox, British Columbia

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 215 pounds

Stanley Cup: First

Playoff stats: 11-4 record, .932 save percentage, 2.17 goals-against average

No one expected Hill to be in the net when the Knights won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history. But the team was sure glad he was.

Hill spent most of the season as the Knights’ primary backup behind rookie Logan Thompson and didn’t even dress for their playoff opener because he was recovering from a lower-body injury. An injury to initial postseason starter Laurent Brossoit in Game 3 of the second round opened the door for Hill.

He was 27 years old, in the playoffs for the first time and tasked with keeping his third NHL team in three seasons afloat. Hill, acquired for only a fourth-round pick in August from the rival San Jose Sharks, did that and then some.

His .932 save percentage led all postseason starters. Helped by coach Bruce Cassidy’s strong defensive structure in front, which is geared toward protecting the slot area, Hill became only the fifth goaltender in NHL history to secure a Cup-clinching win after not appearing in his team’s opening-round series.

He made up for lost time by making some spectacular saves in the final against Florida. None was more impressive than his incredible stick stop on Panthers left wing Nick Cousins in Game 1.

Hill, after being caught going to his left by right wing Matthew Tkachuk, reached out his stick to his right to block what looked like an easy tap in from the top of the crease by Cousins with the butt end of his blade. The save kept the game tied 1-1, paving the way for the Knights to later take the lead in an eventual 5-2 win.

Logan Thompson — Tuesday

The goaltender spent his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Calgary, celebrating and spending time with the local community.

Thompson and goalie partner Hill posed for pictures with fans and gave away signed cards to fans at their childhood rink: Cardel Rec South. The proceeds from the event benefited the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. Thompson and Hill also visited patients with the Cup.

Thompson later brought the trophy to Cowboys Dance Hall in Calgary to continue to have fun with it.

Laurent Brossoit — Sunday

The British Columbia native spent the day with the Cup in Vancouver, visiting the local fire department and spending time in the community before celebrating with family and friends at home.

Laurent Brossoit brings Stanley to the local FD and the community of Cloverdale before celebrating with family & friends at home. Good luck in Winnipeg, Laurent! (Vancouver, BC) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/ENUUiLbhbG — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 7, 2023

Brossoit played an important role in the Knights’ championship run, even though he didn’t make an appearance in the final. He started the team’s first eight playoff games before suffering a lower-body injury in Game 3 of the second round against Edmonton.

Brossoit signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on July 1.

Brayden McNabb — August 2

The first player from the Knights original team celebrated the team’s championship in his hometown of Davidson, Saskatchewan.

Original VGK Brayden McNabb brings Stanley back to the family farm & little hometown that produced another Stanley Cup champion. Heads up for a sponge puck! (Davidson, SK) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/e6HEhzEN8M — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 4, 2023

McNabb took the Cup to his family grain farm and was even treated to a parade in his honor. He also posed with the trophy with his son, who was born during the Knights’ playoff run.

Chandler Stephenson — August 1

Stephenson got his second day with the Cup at Emma Lake in his home province of Saskatchewan. He also celebrated with it after wining a championship with the Washington Capitals in 2018.

Stephenson took the Cup on the water and even wakeboarded behind it.

The title isn’t all the 2023 All Star has had to celebrate this summer. Stephenson got married in July.

Brayden Pachal — July 30

Pachal hosted the Cup in his hometown of Estevan, Saskatchewan. He visited a local rink and even took part in a parade.

The Silver Knights captain made 10 NHL appearances in the regular season, and played once in the playoffs, in the Game 5 clincher against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

There’s no smile like a Stanley Cup smile 😁 pic.twitter.com/Zax0FGQwYo — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 31, 2023

Pachal re-signed with the Knights on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000 on June 29.

Bill Foley — July 28, 29 and Friday, Saturday

The Stanley Cup made an appearance at Henderson City Hall with defenseman Nic Hague on July 27, then visited with the man who first said “Cup in six.”

Foley, the Knights owner, hosted the trophy at Rock Creek Cattle Company, his Montana ranch July 28 and 29. The team takes an annual retreat there and even visited for a day as part of their initial championship celebrations. Foley also took it to Healdsburg, California, for two days near several of his wineries.

Foley was the man who made everything possible for the franchise. He convinced the NHL to come to Las Vegas, made huge investments in terms of facilities and personnel and empowered president of hockey operations George McPhee and general manager Kelly McCrimmon to make the difficult decisions that got the Knights over the hump.

Mark Stone — July 25, 26

The Knights captain showed off the Cup in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 25. He brought it to Keith Bodley Arena, which he grew up playing at, and his old high school Westwood Collegiate.

Stone also took the Cup to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba on July 26.

That’s our captain! 👏 Mark Stone brought the Stanley Cup to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLxHbctEL7 — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 26, 2023

Brett Howden — July 23

Howden was treated to a parade in his honor in his hometown of Oakbank during his day with the Cup.

Brett, Charlie and Stanley 😃 pic.twitter.com/U1nCjStThO — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 23, 2023

The 25-year-old had plenty of reason to celebrate, given he signed a two-year contract extension with the Knights on July 19 with an average annual value of $1.9 million. Howden also played a round of golf with the Cup earlier in the day.

What do the Stanley Cup and the Claret Jug have in common? Both are iconic silver trophies that are on golf courses today 🤩 Brett Howden is hitting the links on his day with the #StanleyCup 😁 pic.twitter.com/7PuSkim2DD — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 23, 2023

Ryan Craig — July 22

Craig, a Knights assistant the last six seasons, was due to receive the Cup at Thomas Lake in Manitoba on July 22.

Assistant coach Ryan Craig enjoys a snack during his #StanleyCup day back home in the Brandon, Manitoba area. Pierogis is the food of a champion for Coach Craig. @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/cm3dF3COCd — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 24, 2023

The 41-year-old was named the Silver Knights coach in June. Craig, 41, took on a variety of duties for the team while serving under coaches Gerard Gallant, Pete DeBoer and Bruce Cassidy. He helped with the power play and penalty kill at different times, drilled faceoffs, worked with forwards and scouted opposing teams at different points.

Kelly McCrimmon — July 21, 24, August 3

McCrimmon, the Knights’ general manager, showed off the Cup at Keystone Centre in Brandon, Manitoba on July 21.

McCrimmon has deep connections to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, being part of the organization for decades as a player, coach, general manager and owner.

He’s the first person to win the Stanley Cup and the WHL championship as a GM.

GM Kelly McCrimmon of the @GoldenKnights brings the Cup back home to Brandon Manitoba and pays a special tribute @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/2sZUDmwmlM — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 23, 2023

McCrimmon also paid tribute to his late brother Brad, who played 1,222 games as an NHL defenseman. Brad McCrimmon died in a plane crash in Russia in 2011 while traveling to his first game as a Kontinental Hockey League coach.

Kelly McCrimmon also got an extra day with the Cup on July 24 for private events and celebrated with his family in Saskatchewan on August 3.

Michael Amadio — July 19

Amadio, one of the Knights’ unsung heroes, took the Cup to his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Welcome back to the Soo, Stanley! VGK Michael Amadio takes the #StanleyCup to The GFL Memorial Gardens for the community and then to family and friends. (Sault Ste. Marie, ON) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/iJpw3Fyi6T — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 20, 2023

He had a community event at the local rink GFL Memorial Gardens, then hung out with family and friends. His dog even got the chance to drink out of the Cup.

Phil Kessel — July 18

Kessel had his third day with the Cup in Toronto, after previously winning it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. The 35-year-old received it in Toronto and celebrated with family and friends.

VGK Phil Kessel keeps it relatively quiet (except for the birthday party 🙂) after his 3rd Cup victory. BTW, there were no hot dogs. (Toronto, ON). #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/DBNBkgfOOu — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 19, 2023

Kessel, who is tied for 96th all-time with 413 goals, scored 14 goals and 36 points after signing with the Golden Knights as a free agent last August. He broke the NHL record for consecutive games played with the team and became one of 10 active three-time champions.

Kessel is a free agent. He said after the Knights won the Cup he had no plans to retire and end his consecutive games played streak at 1,064.

Katy Boettinger — July 17

The Knights director of hockey administration had the Cup blessed in New Jersey before taking it on a ferry ride to Delaware.

VGK Director of Hockey Administration Katy Boettinger has Stanley blessed before starting her day. This was followed by a ferry ride to Delaware to end off the day with family & friends. (Avalon, NJ & Ocean View, DE) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UFH6XAYqJ0 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 18, 2023

Boettinger, the only woman with her name on the Cup from the Knights, handles a lot of different duties for the team like serving as a liaison for players and their families.

John Stevens — July 16

Stevens, a Knights assistant, was due to receive the Cup in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Stevens, 57, is coming off his first season with the Knights. He worked with the team’s defensemen, helping lead one of the best blue lines in the NHL. Stevens also ran the Knights’ penalty kill.

Add another ring! 3-time Stanley Cup Champion VGK Assistant Coach John Stevens brings Stanley back to Sea Isle after 9 years and takes it to many of the local service people including the US Post. (Sea Isle, NJ) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame @USPS pic.twitter.com/16q8ZrxULW — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 17, 2023

This is Stevens’ third Stanley Cup championship, after winning it all as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Ivan Barbashev — July 15

Barbashev, a Cup-winning veteran with two titles to his name, partied in style in Miami.

He had the trophy aboard a 175-foot yacht filled with those close to him to celebrate. He also won the Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

Jack Eichel — July 14

Eichel began his day with the Cup with a police escort to one of the rinks he played at growing up: Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native then showed the trophy off to more fans at Chelmsford high school. Eichel spent a year there before leaving to play with the United States national team development program.

He also held a celebration with friends and family that included goaltender Jonathan Quick in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Bruce Cassidy — July 13

The Knights coach used the Cup to help launch a charity his day with it, taking it to a kickoff event for the Cassidy Murray Foundation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to help those experiencing a loss. Donations can be made at cassidymurrayfoundation.org.

Cassidy also brought the Cup to New Seabury, Massachusetts, and took pictures with his family at Cape Cod.

Now there's a sight to sea 🌊😃 The Cassidy family enjoyed their afternoon on the beach on Cape Cod with the #StanleyCup 🏆#VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/PSziN9LoEd — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 14, 2023

George McPhee — July 12

The Knights president of hockey operations spent his day with the Cup with family and friends in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The #StanleyCup made a stop to Marthaâs Vineyard yesterday to hang out with George McPhee and his family ð #VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/T3NAEqoICr — ð – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 13, 2023

McPhee was one of the team’s chief architects along with general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was the Knights’ general manager their first two seasons before giving McCrimmon more responsibility.

Misha Donskov — July 11

Donskov, a Knights assistant coach, received the Cup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked with players on individual skills and helped several grow their games. Left wing William Carrier was one frequent pupil.

The @StanleyCup is spending part of the day at the Chiller at Easton courtesy of @GoldenKnights assistant coach Misha Donskov. So fitting as Mishaâs father Paul and Donskov Hockey have been vital to hockeyâs growth in Columbus. Great to see the Cup chillinâ here. #NHL pic.twitter.com/B4HaOSivCH — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023 With the growth of hockey in Columbusâmuch of it due to the efforts of the Donskov family, you canât help but think many who came to see the @StanleyCup Chiller at Easton today have a more realistic shot of having their name on the Cup than ever before. pic.twitter.com/hKcpHg1okK — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023

Donskov, who it was announced is leaving the organization July 2, also played a huge role in the Knights’ success growing youth hockey in Nevada.

Alex Pietrangelo — July 10

Pietrangelo was the second player to receive the Cup, spending the day with it in St. Louis on Monday doing some private events.

The #StanleyCup returns to St. Louis! Alex Pietrangelo starts his day with a nutritious breakfast and his other favourite sport. Finally, a cool ride with family/friends for dinner at a great restaurant (Italianâ¦of course). (St. Louis, MO) @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UHnNbXXj36 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 11, 2023

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne’s family is from the area and they still spend time during the offseason there with their four children. He played for the Blues from 2008-20, winning his first championship in 2019.

Nicolas Roy — July 8

Roy was the first player to get the Cup, taking it to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

First up on the 2023 #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights Tour: Nicolas Roy! A great day of food, family & friends in NW Quebecâ¦and no wildfires. (Amos, QC) @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/JfVwZPzZJP — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 10, 2023