Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today? — July 14

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel went to his old high school and a local rink during his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday.

The Stanley Cup completed a three-day stop in Massachusetts on Friday by visiting one of the Golden Knights’ best players.

Jack Eichel's day with the Stanley Cup has begun at Skate 3 in Tyngsboro@WEEI @GoldenKnights @hockey_east pic.twitter.com/QcVOn9LpX5 — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) July 14, 2023

Center Jack Eichel brought the Cup to Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, and showed it off to fans. Eichel, a North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native, also took the trophy to Chelmsford high school. Eichel spent a year there before leaving to play with the United States national team development program.

The Cup spent the previous two days in Massachusetts as well. It was with president of hockey operations George McPhee on Wednesday in Martha’s Vineyard. Coach Bruce Cassidy had it Thursday, taking it to Milton, New Seabury and Cape Cod. It is scheduled to be in Florida on Saturday with left wing Ivan Barbashev.

Here is more on Eichel’s impact on the team:

Jack Eichel

Center

Born: Oct. 28, 1996

Birthplace: North Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: 207 pounds

Stanley Cup: First

Playoff stats: Six goals and 20 assists in 22 games

Eichel was the No. 1 center teams weren’t supposed to win with. That is, until the Knights won it all with him leading the way.

The 26-year-old didn’t reach the playoffs until his eighth NHL season after being drafted second overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015. Once he got there, he shined. Eichel became the third player since 1943-44 to lead the league in scoring during his first postseason.

He put on dazzling offensive displays most nights, with his speed, size, stick handling and vision resulting in standout play after standout play. Eichel also did far more than fill the stat sheet. He played a complete 200-foot game, leading all forwards in blocked shots in the playoffs while showing a constant commitment to defense.

His performance answered all the critics that were curious if the Knights gave up too much to acquire him in a blockbuster deal with the Sabres on Nov. 4, 2021. Eichel was on the shelf then, in dispute with Buffalo on how to best treat a herniated disk in his neck.

The Knights let him get his preferred artificial disk replacement surgery — which had never been done on an NHL player before — and he hasn’t looked back.

He was the team’s leading scorer in the regular season and played a key role in the locker room by purchasing the Elvis wig and glasses given out after every win to the team’s player of the game.

No longer will anyone question whether he has what it takes to play late into the summer. Eichel has the Cup to prove he can.

Bruce Cassidy — Thursday

The Knights coach used the Cup to help launch a charity his day with it, taking it to a kickoff event for the Cassidy Murray Foundation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to help those experiencing a loss. Donations can be made at cassidymurrayfoundation.org.

Cassidy also brought the Cup to New Seabury, Massachusetts, and took pictures with his family at Cape Cod.

Now there's a sight to sea 🌊😃 The Cassidy family enjoyed their afternoon on the beach on Cape Cod with the #StanleyCup 🏆#VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/PSziN9LoEd — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 14, 2023

George McPhee — Wednesday

The Knights president of hockey operations spent his day with the Cup with family and friends in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The #StanleyCup made a stop to Marthaâs Vineyard yesterday to hang out with George McPhee and his family ð #VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/T3NAEqoICr — ð – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 13, 2023

McPhee was one of the team’s chief architects along with general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was the Knights’ general manager their first two seasons before giving McCrimmon more responsibility.

Misha Donskov — Tuesday

Donskov, a Knights assistant coach, received the Cup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked with players on individual skills and helped several grow their games. Left wing William Carrier was one frequent pupil.

The @StanleyCup is spending part of the day at the Chiller at Easton courtesy of @GoldenKnights assistant coach Misha Donskov. So fitting as Mishaâs father Paul and Donskov Hockey have been vital to hockeyâs growth in Columbus. Great to see the Cup chillinâ here. #NHL pic.twitter.com/B4HaOSivCH — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023 With the growth of hockey in Columbusâmuch of it due to the efforts of the Donskov family, you canât help but think many who came to see the @StanleyCup Chiller at Easton today have a more realistic shot of having their name on the Cup than ever before. pic.twitter.com/hKcpHg1okK — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023

Donskov, who it was announced is leaving the organization July 2, also played a huge role in the Knights’ success growing youth hockey in Nevada.

Alex Pietrangelo — Monday

Pietrangelo was the second player to receive the Cup, spending the day with it in St. Louis on Monday doing some private events.

The #StanleyCup returns to St. Louis! Alex Pietrangelo starts his day with a nutritious breakfast and his other favourite sport. Finally, a cool ride with family/friends for dinner at a great restaurant (Italianâ¦of course). (St. Louis, MO) @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UHnNbXXj36 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 11, 2023

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne’s family is from the area and they still spend time during the offseason there with their four children. He played for the Blues from 2008-20, winning his first championship in 2019.

Nicolas Roy — July 8

Roy was the first player to get the Cup, taking it to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

First up on the 2023 #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights Tour: Nicolas Roy! A great day of food, family & friends in NW Quebecâ¦and no wildfires. (Amos, QC) @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/JfVwZPzZJP — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 10, 2023