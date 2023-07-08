111°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today? — July 16

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2023 - 1:13 pm
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) hands the Stanley Cup off to goaltender Adin Hill (33 ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) hands the Stanley Cup off to goaltender Adin Hill (33) after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ho ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knight ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final win celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights player holds up the Stanley Cup at the team's Stanley Cup victory parade, Satu ...
A Golden Knights player holds up the Stanley Cup at the team's Stanley Cup victory parade, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Stanley Cup was scheduled to visit a third member of the Golden Knights’ coaching staff Sunday.

Assistant John Stevens was due to receive the Cup in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, one day after left wing Ivan Barbashev took it out on a 175-foot yacht in Miami.

Stevens, 57, is coming off his first season with the Knights. He worked with the team’s defensemen, helping lead one of the best blue lines in the NHL. Stevens also ran the Knights’ penalty kill.

The Cup has already spent time with two other members of the staff, meeting former assistant Misha Donskov on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, and coach Bruce Cassidy on Thursday in Massachusetts.

This is Stevens’ third Stanley Cup championship, after winning it all as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. He also was the head coach of the Kings for parts of three seasons. That includes facing the Knights in the first round of the playoffs in 2018.

His time in Los Angeles gave Stevens experience working with some of his current players, such as defenseman Alec Martinez and Brayden McNabb.

The Cup is scheduled to stay in New Jersey on Monday and visit with director of hockey administration Katy Boettinger in Cape May.

Ivan Barbashev — Saturday

Barbashev, a Cup-winning veteran with two titles to his name, partied in style in Miami.

He had the trophy aboard a 175-foot yacht filled with those close to him to celebrate. He also won the Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

Jack Eichel — Friday

Eichel began his day with the Cup with a police escort to one of the rinks he played at growing up: Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native then showed the trophy off to more fans at Chelmsford high school. Eichel spent a year there before leaving to play with the United States national team development program.

He also held a celebration with friends and family that included goaltender Jonathan Quick in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Bruce Cassidy — Thursday

The Knights coach used the Cup to help launch a charity his day with it, taking it to a kickoff event for the Cassidy Murray Foundation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to help those experiencing a loss. Donations can be made at cassidymurrayfoundation.org.

Cassidy also brought the Cup to New Seabury, Massachusetts, and took pictures with his family at Cape Cod.

George McPhee — Wednesday

The Knights president of hockey operations spent his day with the Cup with family and friends in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

McPhee was one of the team’s chief architects along with general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was the Knights’ general manager their first two seasons before giving McCrimmon more responsibility.

Misha Donskov — Tuesday

Donskov, a Knights assistant coach, received the Cup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked with players on individual skills and helped several grow their games. Left wing William Carrier was one frequent pupil.

Donskov, who it was announced is leaving the organization July 2, also played a huge role in the Knights’ success growing youth hockey in Nevada.

Alex Pietrangelo — July 10

Pietrangelo was the second player to receive the Cup, spending the day with it in St. Louis on Monday doing some private events.

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne’s family is from the area and they still spend time during the offseason there with their four children. He played for the Blues from 2008-20, winning his first championship in 2019.

Nicolas Roy — July 8

Roy was the first player to get the Cup, taking it to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
2
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
3
Police: Rhode Island couple’s identities used to purchase Tesla in Las Vegas
Police: Rhode Island couple’s identities used to purchase Tesla in Las Vegas
4
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
5
RICH LOWRY: The Biden debacle waiting to happen
RICH LOWRY: The Biden debacle waiting to happen
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson celebrates after assisting on a goal during an ...
Silver Knights’ 2023-24 schedule released
By / RJ

The Silver Knights will play their first game under new coach Ryan Craig on Oct. 13 against the Iowa Wild. The full 72-game schedule for 2023-24 has been released.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone poses for a photo with Las Vegas police officers before th ...
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
By / RJ

In what could be precedent-setting, members of the Knights organization will already have their names on the Stanley Cup when they get to spend their day with the beloved trophy.

More stories
Knights fill out coaching staff by hiring 2 assistants
Knights fill out coaching staff by hiring 2 assistants
Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Silver Knights get familiar name as 2nd head coach
Silver Knights get familiar name as 2nd head coach
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Knights start new tradition with Stanley Cup
Silver Knights’ new coach sees job as ‘right step’ after Stanley Cup
Silver Knights’ new coach sees job as ‘right step’ after Stanley Cup