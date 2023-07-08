90°F
Golden Knights

Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today? — July 21

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2023 - 9:24 am
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon hoists the Stanley Cup as Golden Knights Chairma ...
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon hoists the Stanley Cup as Golden Knights Chairman, CEO and Governor Bill Foley looks on after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ho ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knight ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final win celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights player holds up the Stanley Cup at the team's Stanley Cup victory parade, Satu ...
A Golden Knights player holds up the Stanley Cup at the team's Stanley Cup victory parade, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) hands the Stanley Cup off to goaltender Adin Hill (33 ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) hands the Stanley Cup off to goaltender Adin Hill (33) after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) receives the Stanley Cup from center Nicolas Roy (10) ...
Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) receives the Stanley Cup from center Nicolas Roy (10) after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the ...
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Stanley Cup started what should be a lengthy stay in Manitoba on Friday by visiting with one of the Golden Knights’ chief architects.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon was scheduled to show off the Cup at Keystone Centre in Brandon, Manitoba. McCrimmon has deep connections to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, being part of the organization for decades as a player, coach, general manager and owner.

He’s the first person to win the Stanley Cup and the WHL championship as a GM.

McCrimmon left Brandon to be the Knights’ assistant general manager in 2016. He was promoted three years later, with George McPhee moving up to the role of president of hockey operations.

McCrimmon helped build the Knights into a team with enough star power and depth to beat anyone in the NHL. He made blockbuster additions like defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and center Jack Eichel after taking over, but also made shrewd trades like the ones that brought in left wings Ivan Barbashev and Brett Howden.

This offseason, he’s managed to keep most of his championship roster intact despite the league’s salary cap only increasing by $1 million. The only player the Knights are set to lose who appeared in the Stanley Cup Final is left wing Reilly Smith.

The Cup is expected to stay in Manitoba for the next few days. Former Knights assistant Ryan Craig, now the Silver Knights’ coach, will receive it Saturday at Thomas Lake. Left wing Brett Howden, who signed a two-year extension with the team Wednesday, is scheduled to have a parade thrown in his honor in his hometown of Oakbank on Sunday.

Michael Amadio — Wednesday

Amadio, one of the Knights’ unsung heroes, took the Cup to his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

He had a community event at the local rink GFL Memorial Gardens, then hung out with family and friends. His dog even got the chance to drink ou of the Cup.

Phil Kessel — Tuesday

Kessel had his third day with the Cup in Toronto, after previously winning it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. The 35-year-old received it in Toronto and celebrated with family and friends.

Kessel, who is tied for 96th all-time with 413 goals, scored 14 goals and 36 points after signing with the Golden Knights as a free agent last August. He broke the NHL record for consecutive games played with the team and became one of 10 active three-time champions.

Kessel is a free agent. He said after the Knights won the Cup he had no plans to retire and end his consecutive games played streak at 1,064.

Katy Boettinger — Monday

The Knights director of hockey administration had the Cup blessed in New Jersey before taking it on a ferry ride to Delaware.

Boettinger, the only woman with her name on the Cup from the Knights, handles a lot of different duteis for the team like serving as a liason for players and their families.

John Stevens — Sunday

Stevens, a Knights assistant, was due to receive the Cup in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Stevens, 57, is coming off his first season with the Knights. He worked with the team’s defensemen, helping lead one of the best blue lines in the NHL. Stevens also ran the Knights’ penalty kill.

This is Stevens’ third Stanley Cup championship, after winning it all as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Ivan Barbashev — Saturday

Barbashev, a Cup-winning veteran with two titles to his name, partied in style in Miami.

He had the trophy aboard a 175-foot yacht filled with those close to him to celebrate. He also won the Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

Jack Eichel — Friday

Eichel began his day with the Cup with a police escort to one of the rinks he played at growing up: Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native then showed the trophy off to more fans at Chelmsford high school. Eichel spent a year there before leaving to play with the United States national team development program.

He also held a celebration with friends and family that included goaltender Jonathan Quick in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Bruce Cassidy — July 13

The Knights coach used the Cup to help launch a charity his day with it, taking it to a kickoff event for the Cassidy Murray Foundation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to help those experiencing a loss. Donations can be made at cassidymurrayfoundation.org.

Cassidy also brought the Cup to New Seabury, Massachusetts, and took pictures with his family at Cape Cod.

George McPhee — July 12

The Knights president of hockey operations spent his day with the Cup with family and friends in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

McPhee was one of the team’s chief architects along with general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was the Knights’ general manager their first two seasons before giving McCrimmon more responsibility.

Misha Donskov — July 11

Donskov, a Knights assistant coach, received the Cup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked with players on individual skills and helped several grow their games. Left wing William Carrier was one frequent pupil.

Donskov, who it was announced is leaving the organization July 2, also played a huge role in the Knights’ success growing youth hockey in Nevada.

Alex Pietrangelo — July 10

Pietrangelo was the second player to receive the Cup, spending the day with it in St. Louis on Monday doing some private events.

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne’s family is from the area and they still spend time during the offseason there with their four children. He played for the Blues from 2008-20, winning his first championship in 2019.

Nicolas Roy — July 8

Roy was the first player to get the Cup, taking it to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

