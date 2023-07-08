Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today? — July 22

Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig, a Golden Knights assistant the last six seasons, was scheduled to celebrate the organization’s Stanley Cup championship Saturday.

The Stanley Cup continued a lengthy stay in Manitoba by visiting with Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig on Saturday.

Craig, a Golden Knights assistant during the franchise’s first six seasons, was due to receive the Cup at Thomas Lake. Craig played junior hockey in Manitoba for the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings when Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was the owner.

Craig, 41, took on a variety of duties for the team while serving under coaches Gerard Gallant, Pete DeBoer and Bruce Cassidy. He helped with the power play and penalty kill at different times, drilled faceoffs, worked with forwards and scouted opposing teams at different points. The organization hopes all his experience has prepared him for his first head coaching job in Henderson next season.

Craig is one of two coaches who left the Knights’ NHL staff this offseason, along with assistant Misha Donskov. They will be replaced by former Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme and Henderson assistant Joel Ward.

The Cup will extend its time in Manitoba on Sunday. Left wing Brett Howden, fresh off signing a two-year extension with the Knights on Wednesday, is scheduled to have a parade thrown in his honor in his hometown of Oakbank.

Kelly McCrimmon — Friday

McCrimmon, the Knights’ general manager, showed off the Cup at Keystone Centre in Brandon, Manitoba.

McCrimmon has deep connections to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, being part of the organization for decades as a player, coach, general manager and owner.

He’s the first person to win the Stanley Cup and the WHL championship as a GM.

Michael Amadio — Wednesday

Amadio, one of the Knights’ unsung heroes, took the Cup to his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Welcome back to the Soo, Stanley! VGK Michael Amadio takes the #StanleyCup to The GFL Memorial Gardens for the community and then to family and friends. (Sault Ste. Marie, ON) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/iJpw3Fyi6T — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 20, 2023

He had a community event at the local rink GFL Memorial Gardens, then hung out with family and friends. His dog even got the chance to drink ou of the Cup.

Phil Kessel — Tuesday

Kessel had his third day with the Cup in Toronto, after previously winning it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. The 35-year-old received it in Toronto and celebrated with family and friends.

VGK Phil Kessel keeps it relatively quiet (except for the birthday party 🙂) after his 3rd Cup victory. BTW, there were no hot dogs. (Toronto, ON). #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/DBNBkgfOOu — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 19, 2023

Kessel, who is tied for 96th all-time with 413 goals, scored 14 goals and 36 points after signing with the Golden Knights as a free agent last August. He broke the NHL record for consecutive games played with the team and became one of 10 active three-time champions.

Kessel is a free agent. He said after the Knights won the Cup he had no plans to retire and end his consecutive games played streak at 1,064.

Katy Boettinger — Monday

The Knights director of hockey administration had the Cup blessed in New Jersey before taking it on a ferry ride to Delaware.

VGK Director of Hockey Administration Katy Boettinger has Stanley blessed before starting her day. This was followed by a ferry ride to Delaware to end off the day with family & friends. (Avalon, NJ & Ocean View, DE) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UFH6XAYqJ0 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 18, 2023

Boettinger, the only woman with her name on the Cup from the Knights, handles a lot of different duteis for the team like serving as a liason for players and their families.

John Stevens — July 16

Stevens, a Knights assistant, was due to receive the Cup in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Stevens, 57, is coming off his first season with the Knights. He worked with the team’s defensemen, helping lead one of the best blue lines in the NHL. Stevens also ran the Knights’ penalty kill.

Add another ring! 3-time Stanley Cup Champion VGK Assistant Coach John Stevens brings Stanley back to Sea Isle after 9 years and takes it to many of the local service people including the US Post. (Sea Isle, NJ) #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame @USPS pic.twitter.com/16q8ZrxULW — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 17, 2023

This is Stevens’ third Stanley Cup championship, after winning it all as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Ivan Barbashev — July 15

Barbashev, a Cup-winning veteran with two titles to his name, partied in style in Miami.

He had the trophy aboard a 175-foot yacht filled with those close to him to celebrate. He also won the Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

Jack Eichel — July 14

Eichel began his day with the Cup with a police escort to one of the rinks he played at growing up: Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native then showed the trophy off to more fans at Chelmsford high school. Eichel spent a year there before leaving to play with the United States national team development program.

He also held a celebration with friends and family that included goaltender Jonathan Quick in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Bruce Cassidy — July 13

The Knights coach used the Cup to help launch a charity his day with it, taking it to a kickoff event for the Cassidy Murray Foundation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to help those experiencing a loss. Donations can be made at cassidymurrayfoundation.org.

Cassidy also brought the Cup to New Seabury, Massachusetts, and took pictures with his family at Cape Cod.

Now there's a sight to sea 🌊😃 The Cassidy family enjoyed their afternoon on the beach on Cape Cod with the #StanleyCup 🏆#VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/PSziN9LoEd — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 14, 2023

George McPhee — July 12

The Knights president of hockey operations spent his day with the Cup with family and friends in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The #StanleyCup made a stop to Marthaâs Vineyard yesterday to hang out with George McPhee and his family ð #VegasBorn | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/T3NAEqoICr — ð – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 13, 2023

McPhee was one of the team’s chief architects along with general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was the Knights’ general manager their first two seasons before giving McCrimmon more responsibility.

Misha Donskov — July 11

Donskov, a Knights assistant coach, received the Cup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked with players on individual skills and helped several grow their games. Left wing William Carrier was one frequent pupil.

The @StanleyCup is spending part of the day at the Chiller at Easton courtesy of @GoldenKnights assistant coach Misha Donskov. So fitting as Mishaâs father Paul and Donskov Hockey have been vital to hockeyâs growth in Columbus. Great to see the Cup chillinâ here. #NHL pic.twitter.com/B4HaOSivCH — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023 With the growth of hockey in Columbusâmuch of it due to the efforts of the Donskov family, you canât help but think many who came to see the @StanleyCup Chiller at Easton today have a more realistic shot of having their name on the Cup than ever before. pic.twitter.com/hKcpHg1okK — Dave Maetzold (@DMaetzMedia) July 11, 2023

Donskov, who it was announced is leaving the organization July 2, also played a huge role in the Knights’ success growing youth hockey in Nevada.

Alex Pietrangelo — July 10

Pietrangelo was the second player to receive the Cup, spending the day with it in St. Louis on Monday doing some private events.

The #StanleyCup returns to St. Louis! Alex Pietrangelo starts his day with a nutritious breakfast and his other favourite sport. Finally, a cool ride with family/friends for dinner at a great restaurant (Italianâ¦of course). (St. Louis, MO) @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/UHnNbXXj36 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 11, 2023

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne’s family is from the area and they still spend time during the offseason there with their four children. He played for the Blues from 2008-20, winning his first championship in 2019.

Nicolas Roy — July 8

Roy was the first player to get the Cup, taking it to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

First up on the 2023 #StanleyCup @GoldenKnights Tour: Nicolas Roy! A great day of food, family & friends in NW Quebecâ¦and no wildfires. (Amos, QC) @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/JfVwZPzZJP — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 10, 2023