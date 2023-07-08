100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Which member of the Knights has the Stanley Cup today? — July 25

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 12:14 pm
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL h ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ho ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knight ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates with the Stanley Cup during Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final win celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights player holds up the Stanley Cup at the team's Stanley Cup victory parade, Satu ...
A Golden Knights player holds up the Stanley Cup at the team's Stanley Cup victory parade, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) hoists with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) hands the Stanley Cup off to goaltender Adin Hill (33 ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) hands the Stanley Cup off to goaltender Adin Hill (33) after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) receives the Stanley Cup from center Nicolas Roy (10) ...
Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel (8) receives the Stanley Cup from center Nicolas Roy (10) after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the ...
Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon hoists the Stanley Cup as Golden Knights Chairma ...
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon hoists the Stanley Cup as Golden Knights Chairman, CEO and Governor Bill Foley looks on after Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ryan Craig, addresses the media after being introduced as the Silver Knights head coach at The ...
Ryan Craig, addresses the media after being introduced as the Silver Knights head coach at The Dollar Loan Center, on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Henderson. Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig, a Golden Knights assistant the last six seasons, was scheduled to celebrate the organization’s Stanley Cup championship Saturday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Stanley Cup spent Tuesday with the first person from the Golden Knights to touch it.

Knights captain Mark Stone showed off the Cup in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, bringing it to the rink he grew up playing at: Keith Bodley Arena. He also took it to his high school. Stone also will celebrate with the trophy Wednesday. It’s ironic he will do so in Winnipeg, given he came back from his second back surgery in nine months to play against the Jets in the first round of the playoffs. Stone had eight points in five games in the series to get the Knights’ playoff run started.

His extended time with the Cup will stretch its stay in Manitoba to six days. It’s already visited with general manager Kelly McCrimmon, Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig and left wing Brett Howden in the province.

Here is more on Stone’s impact on the Knights:

Mark Stone

Position: Right wing

Born: May 13, 1992

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Weight: 202 pounds

Stanley Cup: First

Playoff stats: 11 goals and 13 assists in 22 games

McCrimmon called Stone “the straw that stirs the drink” for the Knights, and there is no better description for the team’s emotional leader.

The franchise’s first captain wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s an intense competitor who willed himself from a sixth-round pick into an All-Star. The phrase “expressive Mark Stone” was soon coined after he joined the Knights in a blockbuster 2019 trade with Ottawa because of his wild celebrations whenever the team scored a goal.

Stone is one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards. His stickwork is incredible, batting passes out of the air as if he’s holding a tennis racket. He also has the vision and passing acumen to take the turnovers he causes and immediately set up a scoring chance the other way.

His all-around impact was a major reason the Knights lifted the Stanley Cup, but his presence wasn’t a guarantee. Stone underwent back surgery Jan. 31, after undergoing a previous procedure in May 2022. He returned in time for the first game of the playoffs and didn’t miss a beat. He finished as the Knights’ third-leading scorer in the postseason and had an incredible series against Florida in the Stanley Cup Final.

Stone’s nine points in the final were the seventh-most ever by a captain. He also scored his second-ever hat trick in the deciding Game 5. He was the third player in NHL history to score three goals in a Cup-clinching game and the first since Babe Dye in 1922.

Brett Howden — Sunday

Howden was treated to a parade in his honor in his hometown of Oakbank during his day with the Cup.

The 25-year-old had plenty of reason to celebrate, given he signed a two-year contract extension with the Knights on July 19 with an average annual value of $1.9 million. Howden also played a round of golf with the Cup earlier in the day.

Ryan Craig — Saturday

Craig, a Knights assistant the last six seasons, was due to receive the Cup at Thomas Lake in Manitoba on Saturday.

The 41-year-old was named the Silver Knights coach in June. Craig, 41, took on a variety of duties for the team while serving under coaches Gerard Gallant, Pete DeBoer and Bruce Cassidy. He helped with the power play and penalty kill at different times, drilled faceoffs, worked with forwards and scouted opposing teams at different points.

Kelly McCrimmon — Friday

McCrimmon, the Knights’ general manager, showed off the Cup at Keystone Centre in Brandon, Manitoba.

McCrimmon has deep connections to the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, being part of the organization for decades as a player, coach, general manager and owner.

He’s the first person to win the Stanley Cup and the WHL championship as a GM.

McCrimmon also paid tribute to his late brother Brad, who played 1,222 games as an NHL defenseman. Brad McCrimmon died in a plane crash in Russia in 2011 while traveling to his first game as a Kontinental Hockey League coach.

Michael Amadio — July 19

Amadio, one of the Knights’ unsung heroes, took the Cup to his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

He had a community event at the local rink GFL Memorial Gardens, then hung out with family and friends. His dog even got the chance to drink out of the Cup.

Phil Kessel — July 18

Kessel had his third day with the Cup in Toronto, after previously winning it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. The 35-year-old received it in Toronto and celebrated with family and friends.

Kessel, who is tied for 96th all-time with 413 goals, scored 14 goals and 36 points after signing with the Golden Knights as a free agent last August. He broke the NHL record for consecutive games played with the team and became one of 10 active three-time champions.

Kessel is a free agent. He said after the Knights won the Cup he had no plans to retire and end his consecutive games played streak at 1,064.

Katy Boettinger — July 17

The Knights director of hockey administration had the Cup blessed in New Jersey before taking it on a ferry ride to Delaware.

Boettinger, the only woman with her name on the Cup from the Knights, handles a lot of different duties for the team like serving as a liaison for players and their families.

John Stevens — July 16

Stevens, a Knights assistant, was due to receive the Cup in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Stevens, 57, is coming off his first season with the Knights. He worked with the team’s defensemen, helping lead one of the best blue lines in the NHL. Stevens also ran the Knights’ penalty kill.

This is Stevens’ third Stanley Cup championship, after winning it all as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Ivan Barbashev — July 15

Barbashev, a Cup-winning veteran with two titles to his name, partied in style in Miami.

He had the trophy aboard a 175-foot yacht filled with those close to him to celebrate. He also won the Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.

Jack Eichel — July 14

Eichel began his day with the Cup with a police escort to one of the rinks he played at growing up: Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native then showed the trophy off to more fans at Chelmsford high school. Eichel spent a year there before leaving to play with the United States national team development program.

He also held a celebration with friends and family that included goaltender Jonathan Quick in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Bruce Cassidy — July 13

The Knights coach used the Cup to help launch a charity his day with it, taking it to a kickoff event for the Cassidy Murray Foundation in Milton, Massachusetts.

The Cassidy Murray Foundation hopes to increase access to mental health resources including trauma and grief therapy to help those experiencing a loss. Donations can be made at cassidymurrayfoundation.org.

Cassidy also brought the Cup to New Seabury, Massachusetts, and took pictures with his family at Cape Cod.

George McPhee — July 12

The Knights president of hockey operations spent his day with the Cup with family and friends in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

McPhee was one of the team’s chief architects along with general manager Kelly McCrimmon. He was the Knights’ general manager their first two seasons before giving McCrimmon more responsibility.

Misha Donskov — July 11

Donskov, a Knights assistant coach, received the Cup on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

He worked with players on individual skills and helped several grow their games. Left wing William Carrier was one frequent pupil.

Donskov, who it was announced is leaving the organization July 2, also played a huge role in the Knights’ success growing youth hockey in Nevada.

Alex Pietrangelo — July 10

Pietrangelo was the second player to receive the Cup, spending the day with it in St. Louis on Monday doing some private events.

Pietrangelo’s wife Jayne’s family is from the area and they still spend time during the offseason there with their four children. He played for the Blues from 2008-20, winning his first championship in 2019.

Nicolas Roy — July 8

Roy was the first player to get the Cup, taking it to his hometown of Amos, Quebec. There was a town parade in his honor Saturday and a party at his home later in the night.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
Children, father found in car in desert were missing for a day, police say
3
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
4
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
5
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Henderson Silver Knights forward Brendan Brisson celebrates after assisting on a goal during an ...
Silver Knights’ 2023-24 schedule released
By / RJ

The Silver Knights will play their first game under new coach Ryan Craig on Oct. 13 against the Iowa Wild. The full 72-game schedule for 2023-24 has been released.

More stories
Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Knights sign pending free-agent forward to 5-year extension
Knights sign pending free-agent forward to 5-year extension
Silver Knights’ new coach sees job as ‘right step’ after Stanley Cup
Silver Knights’ new coach sees job as ‘right step’ after Stanley Cup
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins