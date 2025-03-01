Who could the Knights target before the trade deadline?

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said the team might have a quiet trade deadline, but there are still some options to consider before Friday.

Knights look to move past ‘inexcusable’ loss as they begin homestand

Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia scores on an Dallas Stars empty net late in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato (8) skates in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland)

Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) reacts to the St. Louis Blues’s win on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A lot of unknown faces the Golden Knights near the NHL trade deadline. That doesn’t happen often.

This is the time of year the Knights attempt to make a splash. They’re usually linked to every big-time player by early March.

This time is different.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon told the Review-Journal on Feb. 20 that he doesn’t anticipate the Knights being big spenders leading up to the noon deadline on Friday.

That, of course, is subject to change. Look no further than last season when the Knights added defenseman Noah Hanifin and center Tomas Hertl.

“We’ll be diligent and very engaged, but it’s impossible to say what exactly might happen between now and March 7,” McCrimmon said.

This deadline has a bizarre feel to it. That’s because the Knights don’t have many assets to give.

They spent their next two first-round picks to land Hanifin and Hertl. They have seven picks this year, including two third-round and two sixth-round selections.

The prospect pool remains thin. It would take a deal the Knights couldn’t refuse to include the likes of Trevor Connelly, Mathieu Cataford or Carl Lindbom.

That’s why it’s difficult envisioning the Knights getting in the market for a top forward.

The Knights already made a move without giving up anything when they signed left wing Brandon Saad to a one-year, $1.5 million deal Jan. 31. Saad has gone from being on waivers to playing on the Knights’ top line as recently as Thursday.

Here’s who the Knights could target before the deadline:

Likely

Brandon Tanev

Left wing, Seattle Kraken

A common theme here is bottom-six guys who do well defensively or on the penalty kill. Seattle hasn’t made any decisions to sell, but the Kraken are 11 points out of a playoff spot.

Tanev, 33, has 17 points this season. His forechecking style would be a perfect north-south fit in coach Bruce Cassidy’s system. He also will sacrifice his body, as he has blocked 91 shots.

Joel Armia

Right wing, Montreal Canadiens

The Habs are five points out of a playoff spot and won’t be inclined to sell, either. But Armia, a sound player in his own zone with offensive ability, is someone the Knights could use.

Armia, at 6 feet, 3 inches, is a quality 200-foot player with three short-handed goals this season. He and teammate Jake Evans are tied for third in the league in that category.

Ryan Donato

Center, Chicago Blackhawks

For all the bad that has gone on in Chicago, Donato has been a bright spot.

The Knights saw the 28-year-old center up close in Thursday’s 7-5 win over the Blackhawks. He was a minus-2, but picked up an assist for the third straight game to reach the 40-point mark for the first time.

Donato can play anywhere in the lineup and is carrying a $2 million cap hit as a pending unrestricted free agent.

Never say never

Brock Nelson

Center, New York Islanders

Nelson is the top trade target around the league, and for good reason. The 33-year-old has 292 goals in 898 career games and has three consecutive 30-goal seasons.

His production has dipped — 17 goals and 38 points — but he could be a reliable goal scorer on a contender. The Islanders might want a respectable haul for Nelson, who has been with the organization since being drafted 30th overall in 2010.

There’s no doubt the Knights would love to have a player such as Nelson in a top-six role. The price just might be too steep.

Mikko Rantanen

Right wing, Carolina Hurricanes

There’s no way, right?

That has been the question surrounding Rantanen the minute it was reported Carolina might shop the superstar scorer it acquired Jan. 25 in a blockbuster trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

But because Rantanen and the Hurricanes reportedly aren’t close on a contract extension, it could happen.

It wouldn’t be the Knights if they weren’t at least wondering about Rantanen, who is coming off back-to-back 100-point seasons.

As far as an extension? Worry about this season first and then figure it out.

Brad Marchand

Left wing, Boston Bruins

Again, another unlikely possibility given that the Bruins captain doesn’t want to leave and the team wants to keep him.

But with Boston four points out of a playoff spot, almost everything might be on the table.

The 36-year-old has 47 points this season and is a pending unrestricted free agent. He would be reunited with Cassidy for another playoff run.

Absolutely not

John Gibson

Goaltender, Anaheim Ducks

The talk of the Knights needing to make a change in goal lands in the mentions on X and in emails every now and then.

The trade market for netminders isn’t strong, and while this might be the time for Anaheim to finally move its 31-year-old star goalie to a contender, it’s still a mystery.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 13 goals in his past three starts for the Knights. Adin Hill is still the No. 1 goalie and has stayed healthy during a contract year.

If the Knights do choose to add a goalie, it can’t be for Gibson — with two years left at a $6.4 million cap hit — unless they want a goalie controversy with the Stanley Cup-winning netminder already in tow.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Devils at Golden Knights

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98. 9 FM)