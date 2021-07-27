Who is Mikael Hakkarainen? Meet the player traded for Marc Andre-Fleury

Mikael Hakkarainen, the player obtained in the deal that sends Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks, has never played in the NHL.

Mikael Hakkarainen (Rockford IceHogs/YouTube)

Who is Mikael Hakkarainen?

As of Tuesday, the 6-foot center is under contract with the Golden Knights as part of the deal that sends Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 23-year-old from Helsinki has never played in the NHL.

Hakkarainen’s professional experience includes 14 games with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. That total stat line is 0 goals, 0 assists, eights shots and two penalty minutes.

In fact, he hasn’t scored a goal since the 2019-20 season with Indy Fuel of the ECHL, registering two goals and two assists in three games. He also had an assist last season in six games with the Fuel.

According to Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon, Hakkarainen will continue to play with Rockford, even though he is now under contract with the Golden Knights.

Mikael Hakkarainen Fast Facts

Position: Center

Birthplace: Helsinki, Finland

Height: 6-0

Weight: 194 lbs.

Draft: Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Age: 23

Shoots: Left

Highlights

— Appeared in six games for the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) and six games for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) in 2020-21

— Recorded four points in three games for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) in 2019-20 … Tallied 47 points (19 G, 28 A) in 42 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) in 2018-19

— Led Muskegon in points per game in 2017-18 (1.28) and in 2018-19 (1.12)