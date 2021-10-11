Who is the next face of the Golden Knights?

From the moment he was drafted in 2017, Marc-Andre Fleury was the smiling face of the Golden Knights. But the beloved goalie is now making windmill glove saves in Chicago.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his team 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Oct.. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Oct.. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo warms up before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Michael Bunting (58) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) takes a shot under pressure from Colorado Avalanche center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) in the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights left wing Peyton Krebs (18) gains control of the puck during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Sharks on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing Peyton Krebs (18) smiles after making a goal during a NHL hockey training camp practice at City National Arena on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights' Mark Stone celebrates after defeating Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The face of the franchise is not the player mentioned in the advertisement promoting the nationally televised game.

“(So-and-so) and the Golden Knights host (insert name) and the Anaheim Ducks, live from T-Mobile Arena …”

No. That’s not how this works.

They’re not always the captain. They’re not automatically the leading scorer or fan favorite either.

Being the face of the franchise is much more than that.

It’s someone easily recognizable and widely respected who captures the zeitgeist of a particular organization. Any time that team is mentioned, they should be the first name that comes to mind.

From the moment he walked on stage at T-Mobile Arena in 2017, Marc-Andre Fleury was the smiling face of the NHL’s newest expansion team. But with the beloved goaltender now in Chicago after an offseason trade, the Knights have a void in that department.

“Every team gets to write their own book every year. And for us, for me, it’s just the excitement of a fresh start and a different group,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Obviously, we had some really good people leave the group and people that have meant a lot to this organization and this city. We wouldn’t be in this situation we’re in without their contributions.”

Finding the next face of the franchise for the Knights can’t be forced. It has to happen organically, when the city and fan base is ready to risk getting hurt again and willing to throw its support behind another champion.

Once that happens, here are the five most likely candidates to take the mantle from Fleury:

Mark Stone

Pros: He’s the captain, he’s not going anywhere (no-move clause in his contract), and at $9.5 million per season, he makes the most money. Beyond that, Stone’s passion for the game and competitive drive are on full display after every important goal he scores. #ExpressiveMarkStone is a social media phenomenon that resonates with fans.

Cons: For all his talent, Stone never has been an All-Star, though that could change with the game scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in February. And he’s never produced eye-popping offensive numbers. In seven full seasons with Ottawa and the Knights, Stone has eclipsed 30 goals once in his career and never finished in the top 10 in the league in points.

Odds: 6-5

Robin Lehner

Pros: The undisputed No. 1 goaltender with Fleury now making windmill glove saves in Chicago. Lehner has the best save percentage (.923) in the league over the past three seasons among goalies with 100 or more appearances. He is a role model for many who struggle with mental illness and will speak out on any topic — except overtime shootouts. He hates those.

Cons: He’s not Fleury, and sadly, that never will be enough for some people. His controlled style in net doesn’t usually lend itself to the types of saves that show up on ESPN. And as long as he has access to Twitter, Lehner’s hot takes and the resulting “outside noise” might eventually be too much for an organization that prefers to remain tight-lipped.

Odds: 4-1

Alex Pietrangelo

Pros: He is the team’s most high-profile free-agent signing ever and also has a no-move clause, meaning he will stick around for a while. Pietrangelo is a name brand across the league because of his time in St. Louis and recognizable enough to appear in Honda commercials. If he gets the Knights over the hump, it would further boost his profile.

Cons: He already was the face of a franchise, serving as the captain in St. Louis and leading the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019. Unless you’re Wayne Gretzky or someone like that, it’s hard to reach the requisite level of popularity in two cities. There’s also an argument to be made that Pietrangelo isn’t even the best defenseman on his own team.

Odds: 9-2

William Karlsson

Pros: He is one of the few remaining OGs on the roster and arguably the face of the Misfit Era, though Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith might have something to say about that. But let’s be honest here. This is more about the flowing blond hair and Karlsson’s matinee idol good looks, which tend to overshadow his steady on-ice performance.

Cons: This is not the 43-goal scorer who took the league by storm a few years ago and broke hearts along the way. The quiet Karlsson evolved into a reliable No. 2 center who can be counted on for 20-plus goals and 50-plus points and stellar defensive play. That’s a compliment. But for this type of exercise, Robin rarely gets top billing over Batman.

Odds: 8-1

Peyton Krebs

Pros: Of all the prospects in the system, the 20-year-old forward has the most potential to emerge as a star. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said the 2019 first-round pick possesses the “it factor,” and Krebs has shown the leadership traits to eventually take over as captain when it’s time for Stone to hand off the C. This is more of a future bet.

Cons: It’s just as likely that Krebs develops into a complementary, two-way standout like Karlsson rather than a point-per-game driver of the offense whose jersey flaps in the wind on the forecheck. His best position (center or wing) hasn’t become clear yet, and there’s always the chance the Knights hit the jackpot on someone else in the draft.

Odds: 18-1

