Who made the Knights’ opening-night roster?

The Golden Knights will open the season with 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders, but the team will likely make some moves before long.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) shoots around San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob MacDonald (9) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights’ opening-night roster was announced by the NHL on Tuesday morning, but fans shouldn’t get too attached.

The Knights initial configuration is to help maximize cap space with goaltender Robin Lehner beginning the season on long-term injured reserve. That’s why prospect Jakub Demek, who the team signed to an entry-level contract Sunday, made the club and others didn’t. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team makes moves once the dust settles.

Demek’s inclusion was one of the few transactions the Knights made before the NHL’s Monday deadline to set rosters. The other was sending defense prospect Kaedan Korczak, who does not have to go through waivers, to the minors. The Knights also did not sign left wing Max Comtois to a contract after he spent training camp with the team on a professional tryout agreement.

Left wings Paul Cotter and Pavel Dorofeyev, as well as defenseman Brayden Pachal, will start the year in the NHL. All had to go through waivers to be sent to the American Hockey League, so the team opted to hold onto all three. Cotter and Pachal seem likely to be in the opening-night lineup Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken.

Cotter skated on the third line in Monday’s practice and Pachal was on the third pair with veteran Ben Hutton. Pachal and Hutton will both get an opportunity to start the season because defensemen Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud are on injured reserve with upper-body injuries.

Here is the Knights’ full opening-night roster:

Forwards (14): Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone.

Defensemen (6): Nic Hague, Ben Hutton, Brayden McNabb, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore.

Goaltenders (2): Adin Hill and Logan Thompson.

Injured and/or Non-Roster (5): Robin Lehner, Alec Martinez, Daniil Miromanov, Isaiah Saville, Zach Whitecloud.

