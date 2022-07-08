Who might Golden Knights take with their 1st pick in NHL draft?

The Golden Knights didn’t have any first-round picks Thursday in the NHL draft, but they will begin Friday with six selections in rounds two through six.

Czech hockey player Matyas Sapovaliv receives the bronze medal after the ice hockey men's mixed NOC 3-on-3 competitions during the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 15, 2020. Photo/Vaclav Pancer (CTK via AP Images)

The first round of the NHL draft Thursday in Montreal came and went without a peep from the Golden Knights, as expected.

The Knights watched as Montreal selected left wing Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick and Chicago completed a blockbuster trade of left wing Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa. The only piece of news involving them came when Buffalo selected Swedish center Noah Ostlund at 16th with the pick it received as part of the Jack Eichel trade.

That will change Friday. The Knights have six selections on the second day, starting with No. 48 in the second round. Assistant director of player personnel Bob Lowes said the team’s process will be similar to 2018. The Knights didn’t pick until No. 61 and selected center Ivan Morozov, now one of their top prospects.

“It’s like final exams for the amateur staff,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in Montreal on Wednesday. “I think they are confident and ready to go.”

Here are some potential options at No. 48, using draft rankings from TSN’s Bob McKenzie:

45. David Goyette, C, Sudbury (Ontario Hockey League)

The left-shot forward led all OHL rookies in goals (33) and points (73) in 66 games and was second in assists (40). He also paced the Wolves in all three categories. He’s considered a strong skater with good vision and playmaking abilities.

46. Matyas Sapovaliv, C, Saginaw (OHL)

The 6-foot-3-inch, left shot forward from the Czech Republic had 52 points in 68 games in his first North American season and finished fourth among OHL rookies in scoring. He played in all situations for the Spirit.

47. Fraser Minten, C, Kamloops (Western Hockey League)

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native is a physical forward who had more penalty minutes (57) than points (55) in 67 games last season. He did score 16 points in 17 games for the Blazers in the playoffs while playing on both special teams units.

48. Danil Zhilkin, C, Guelph (OHL)

The Knights could have back-to-back second-round picks from the Storm after selecting defenseman Daniil Chayka a year ago. Zhilkin is a good shooter and passer. He ranked second on Guelph in points (55) and third in goals (23) in 66 games.

49. Julian Lutz, LW, Munchen (Deutsche Eishockey Liga)

The German forward is fast and physical, but didn’t play much this past season because of an injury. He had one goal and three points in 14 games for his club team, and four points in four games in the World U18 Championship.

50. Ty Nelson, RHD, North Bay (OHL)

Nelson is on the smaller side at 5 feet, 10 inches, but he led all OHL rookie defensemen in points with 51 in 66 games. He led all rookies regardless of position in assists with 42. He was the first overall pick in the 2020 OHL draft.

51. Seamus Casey, RHD, USA U18

Casey had 10 goals and 33 points in 48 games for the national team development program and is committed to NHL prospect factory Michigan. But the Miami native is only 5 feet, 9 inches, leaving questions about how he will defend at higher levels.

