Why some fans won’t be able to see most Knights games on TV

Seventy of the Golden Knights’ regular-season games will appear on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. It remains available on CenturyLink, Cox and DirecTV.

Fans stream by a VGK logo on Las Vegas Blvd. before the start of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shakes 0ff Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) as he hangs onto Karlsson's stick during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Some Golden Knights fans will have a harder time watching games this season.

Dish no longer is carrying AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, according to the channel’s website. Seventy of the Knights’ regular-season games will appear there.

The Knights will have one game on KTNV-13, three on ESPN, four on ESPN+/Hulu and four on TNT.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain is showing the team’s final preseason game Oct. 9 at San Jose, too. The other two remaining preseason games Tuesday and Thursday will air on KTNV-13.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain remains available on CenturyLink (760/1760), Cox (Channel 313/1313) and DirecTV (684).

“The Vegas Golden Knights are extremely disappointed in DISH Network’s decision to drop AT&T SportsNet,” the Knights said in a statement. “We encourage our fans impacted by this move to explore options like Cox Communications, DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream that carry AT&T SportsNet.”

Roster moves

The Knights made their second round of roster cuts Saturday, assigning 22 players to the Silver Knights’ training camp.

The notable names included right wing Jack Dugan and defensemen Peter DiLiberatore, Zack Hayes, Kaedan Korczak and Daniil Miromanov. Dugan had 33 points in 37 games as an American Hockey League rookie last season and got a long look in the preseason by playing in three games.

DiLiberatore, Hayes, Korczak and Miromanov were also given chances to impress and should see a lot of playing time on the Silver Knights’ blue line when camp begins Monday. Miromanov dazzled in his two Golden Knights preseason games by scoring three goals, including two Friday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

The other players sent to Henderson were forwards Paul Cotter, Daniel D’Amato, Pavel Dorofeyev, Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau, Jonas Rondbjerg and Ben Thomson; defensemen Ian McCoshen, Brayden Pachal and Derrick Pouliot; and goaltenders Dylan Ferguson and Jiri Patera.

The moves leave the Knights with 27 healthy players in training camp. The remaining players still hoping to crack the roster include forwards Sven Baertschi, Patrick Brown, Peyton Krebs and Gage Quinney, and goaltender Logan Thompson.

“We’ve still got three exhibition games left, and we want to get as close to our lineup as we can, for sure (for) the last two,” coach Pete DeBoer said Friday. “You’re down to one where you’re going to give guys some real opportunities to (be looked) at again.”

Silver Knights schedule

The Silver Knights will begin camp Monday with 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

They will practice at 10:15 a.m. Monday and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at Lifeguard Arena. All practices are open to the public, and masks are required.

The team also will play two home preseason games against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 at Orleans Arena.

