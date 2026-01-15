With Toronto looming, Mitch Marner looks comfortable with Knights

Mitch Marner will take the ice Thursday at T-Mobile Arena against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, for the first time since the Golden Knights acquired him July 1.

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (92) checks Vegas Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is greeted by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) after scoring to win the game during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) fight for possession of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) is greeted by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10), Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) fight for possession of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42), second right, is greeted by teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) greets teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is greeted by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal to win the game during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) takes a shot on goal and scores during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

It has been a slow burn watching Mitch Marner’s acclimation with the Vegas Golden Knights.

To say it has been seamless would be a disservice. Some nights have shown the plays that only few in the NHL can make. Others, he’s still finding his way.

And yet Marner is quietly having another strong season after scoring his 11th goal Wednesday in the Knights’ 3-2 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

“It’s always fun (to be on the right side of overtime),” Marner said. “Unfortunate goal at the end there to tie it up. Got a good pushback, and a good first shift in overtime to win it.”

Goals have been hard to come by for Marner. He went 11 straight games without one from Nov. 8 to 28. He has seven goals — but, more important, 24 points — in 21 games since.

Marner is capable of scoring. The Knights aren’t going to ask him to reinvent the wheel.

Then again, he played center for the 11th time in 12 games, so anything might be possible.

The 28-year-old will take the ice Thursday at T-Mobile Arena against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, for the first time since the Knights acquired him in a sign-and-trade July 1.

He’s trying to downplay the reunion.

“I haven’t thought about it until right now,” Marner said about facing his hometown team, which drafted him fourth overall in 2015.

Breaking down the goal

The one knock against Marner is he hasn’t been assertive with the puck. He will do it when he can, but he has spent more time setting up his teammates.

His goal Wednesday is what has been lacking.

Marner took the pass from captain Mark Stone at the point. He had nothing but ice in front of him as he skated down the slot.

His wrist shot beat Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper at the far post to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

“Clean break-in, went down to (Stone) there, kind of tried to go high-pressure,” Marner said. “Saw a hole, (Stone) made a great play, and from that point on, I had a lot of time to decide what I was going to do.”

The Knights’ power play runs through center Jack Eichel at the half wall and Stone at the bumper, near the goal line. Marner, as the quarterback of the unit, usually defers to those two.

“I think at first, I decided maybe I was going to take a slap shot, try to get a tip play, and then I saw both guys go to (Tomas) Hertl and (Pavel Dorofeyev). Kind of walked in, and luckily I was able to find my spot.”

Marner moving when he has the puck adds another element to a power play that’s the fourth-best in the league (26.5 percent). Anything to take the pressure off Eichel and Stone, to not crowd that left side, is a plus.

Toronto comes calling

Coach Bruce Cassidy credited the Knights’ offensive surge the past five games to moving better in the offensive zone.

Marner has been a benefactor of that with his ability to find open ice in those situations.

Almost, as if, he’s looking like his old self from Toronto.

What a time to play like it with the Maple Leafs visiting Las Vegas on Thursday. Marner played the first nine years of his career with Toronto.

“I don’t think I got to look at it any different,” he said of the game. “Just look at it as another hockey game and just go out there and do my thing.”

Cassidy said one way to support Marner in what might be an emotional night is to “go out and play well.”

Toronto had won eight of 10, including four straight, before losing 6-1 Tuesday in Utah. The Maple Leafs are playing some of their best hockey heading into the marquee matchup.

“He was there a long time. I get it,” Cassidy said. “I think the guys in the room will help walk him through it. Mark Stone’s been through it in Ottawa. Jack has been through it in Buffalo. There’s lots of guys he can bounce ideas off.

“For me, it’s another game we’ll use him like we usually do and hopefully get him a few extra shifts here and there, because I’m sure he’s going to be highly motivated.”

Up next

Who: Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: KFLG 94.7 FM, KKGK 1340 AM

Line: Knights -140; total 6½