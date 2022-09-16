Zach Dean joins other Golden Knights’ prospects at camp

Forward Zach Dean, the Golden Knights’ 2021-first-round pick, gets a chance to showcase his skills at the Rookie Faceoff tournament in San Jose, California.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean during rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean during rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean during rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean during rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean during rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean didn’t see the ice much during the team’s development camp this summer because of an injury.

It was a missed opportunity for the 2021 first-round pick to showcase to the organization how much he’s grown in the past year. But he gets another chance this week at the Rookie Faceoff tournament in San Jose, California.

Dean and many of the other Knights prospects practiced Thursday at City National Arena before heading to the event, where they will play Arizona on Friday, Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Monday. It should give the rookies an early chance to stand out before the team’s full training camp begins Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Dean said. “I think that’s going to help me moving into next week for sure.”

After getting picked 31st overall by the Knights, Dean took a step forward in his postdraft year with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Gatineau Olympiques.

The 19-year-old’s offensive production increased to 21 goals and 31 assists in 47 games. His plus-19 rating was third-best on the team. Combined, the stats show he was growing into the hardworking, two-way player the Knights envisioned.

Louis Robitaille, Gatineau’s coach and general manager, said in June what stands out about Dean is he can match up against opposing top players but also play offensive minutes when his team needs a goal. His game isn’t one dimensional because of his attitude and “special” skating ability.

“He’s that kind of jack of all trades on the ice,” Robitaille said. “With all the offensive attributes that he has, the compete and the fact that he’s willing to do it both sides of the ice (is what) makes him a great player.”

Dean’s flexibility extends to his position, too. He played center at Gatineau, but was at left wing for Thursday’s practice on a line with center Ivan Morozov and right wing Brendan Brisson. Knights director of player development Wil Nichol said Dean probably will get time at both spots at the Rookie Faceoff.

“He’s got that versatility,” Nichol said.

Getting Dean games at left wing and center should help the Knights continue to push his development.

Nichol went to see Dean often in Gatineau to give him pointers and advice. Then Dean trained with the Knights’ staff in Las Vegas over the summer to prepare for his final season of junior hockey.

He said he thinks his speed and shot have improved. His all-around game, including his defense, has sharpened. And Nichol said he’s put on “good weight” in his quest to develop physically.

All that’s left is to put that on display against other team’s top prospects. That’s what Dean is planning to do after missing development camp.

“Obviously, that kind of sucked back then,” Dean said. “This is more where I want to be now. I’m just looking forward to playing.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.