Zach Whitecloud injured in Golden Knights’ loss to Oilers
Edmonton’s Zack Kassian scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Golden Knights lost 5-3 to the Oilers on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Defenseman Nic Hague tied the score at 3 with a booming slap shot from the point 2:07 into the third period. Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick also had goals for the Knights, who have lost three straight and continue to give up high-quality scoring chances by the bunches.
Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl scored 1:12 apart in the second period to put the Oilers (5-0) ahead. Hyman finished with two goals, and Connor McDavid notched two assists to add to his league-leading point total.
The Knights trail first-place Edmonton by eight points in the Pacific Division with a game in hand and are six points behind undefeated San Jose.
Defenseman Zach Whitecloud departed in the second period after blocking a shot and did not return. The Knights were already without defenseman Alec Martinez, who was injured Wednesday in the loss to St. Louis and is listed as day to day.
