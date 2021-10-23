Zach Whitecloud injured in Golden Knights’ loss to Oilers

Edmonton’s Zack Kassian scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Golden Knights lost to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, bottom, scores as Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, falls into the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by left wing Zach Hyman (18) as Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) sits in the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates with left wing Peyton Krebs (18) after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a glove-save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) congratulates center Nolan Patrick (41) after Patricks's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) looks on. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Edmonton’s Zack Kassian scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Golden Knights lost 5-3 to the Oilers on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Nic Hague tied the score at 3 with a booming slap shot from the point 2:07 into the third period. Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick also had goals for the Knights, who have lost three straight and continue to give up high-quality scoring chances by the bunches.

Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl scored 1:12 apart in the second period to put the Oilers (5-0) ahead. Hyman finished with two goals, and Connor McDavid notched two assists to add to his league-leading point total.

The Knights trail first-place Edmonton by eight points in the Pacific Division with a game in hand and are six points behind undefeated San Jose.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud departed in the second period after blocking a shot and did not return. The Knights were already without defenseman Alec Martinez, who was injured Wednesday in the loss to St. Louis and is listed as day to day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

