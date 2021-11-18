Zach Whitecloud returns, but Golden Knights put 2 more on IR

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was activated before Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, but the Golden Knights placed two key players on injured reserve.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates for the puck as Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) catches up behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is congratulated by defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and right wing Reilly Smith (19), who assisted his goal, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights continue to juggle their roster, activating defenseman Zach Whitecloud from injured reserve before Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Alec Martinez and forward William Karlsson were placed on injured reserve, according to the NHL media website.

Forward Sven Baertschi made his Knights debut with three forwards in COVID protocol — William Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio.

Meanwhile, defenseman Shea Theodore was scratched Thursday. He caught an edge in the third period of Tuesday’s loss to Carolina and crashed hard into the boards before heading straight to the locker room.

Whitecloud has been out since Oct. 22 when he suffered a broken right hand after blocking a slap shot from Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith 5:29 into the second period. He underwent surgery and was on the ice in a noncontact jersey at Tuesday’s optional skate.

Martinez suffered a severe facial laceration in the victory over Minnesota on Nov. 11 when he was cut by the skate blade of Wild forward Brandon Duhaime. He has missed the past three games, but participated in the team’s optional skate Tuesday wearing a full face shield.

Karlsson broke his foot in the game against Anaheim on Oct. 29 and is expected to miss about six weeks.

Forward Ben Jones and defenseman Daniil Miromanov were recalled from the American Hockey League on Thursday, though neither dressed against the Red Wings.

