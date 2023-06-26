85°F
Golden Knights

Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 9:32 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knigh ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

He’s already celebrated his Stanley Cup championship with his father on the T-Mobile Arena ice and with hundreds of thousands of screaming Las Vegans on the Strip. And Zach Whitecloud wants to keep celebrating with fans.

The Golden Knights defenseman will hold a meet-and-greet session with fans Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sierra Gold on Jones Boulevard near the 215 Beltway.

The first 125 people in attendance will get a custom puck signed by Whitecloud.

One caveat: Fans must be 21 or older to participate.

Whitecloud, the first Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member to play in the NHL, had two goals and six assists and recorded a plus-14 rating during the postseason to help the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

