2017 All-State Boys Golf Team

First Team

Mitchell Abbott, Bishop Gorman

The junior tied for sixth at the Class 4A state tournament and tied for fifth at the Sunset Region tournament. Abbott was the medalist in three of five Southwest League matches he played.

Jay Babu, Galena

The senior finished fifth at the Class 4A state tournament and shot 3-over-par 147 to tie for third at the Northern Region tournament and help the Grizzlies win the team title.

Griffin Cooper, Yerington

The Fresno State-bound senior won the Class 2A state tournament and shot 3-under-par 69 to finish as medalist at the Class 2A Northern Region tournament.

Dylan Fritz, Coronado

The sophomore was the medalist at the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and led the Cougars to their fourth straight title. Fritz finished tied for third at the 4A state tournament.

Connor Motherway, Galena

The sophomore shot 3-under-par 141 to win his second consecutive Class 4A Northern Region title and tied for 11th at the 4A state tournament after sharing the first-round lead.

Hazen Newman, Arbor View

The sophomore shot 2-under-par 70 to share second place at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and finished tied for third at the 4A state tournament.

Ollie Osborne, Bishop Manogue

The junior shot 7-over-par 151 in difficult conditions to win the Class 4A state tournament and was second at Northern Region tournament. He has orally committed to Southern Methodist.

Jack Trent, Palo Verde

The UNLV signee won the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament with a 3-under-par 69 and finished second at the state tournament. Trent also won the Pahrump Valley Invitational and the Champions Invitational in Indio, California, during his senior season.

Second Team

Austen Ancell, Pahrump Valley

The senior shot 1-under-par 71 to win the Class 3A Southern Region tournament and was second at the 3A state tournament.

Cameron Gambini, Arbor View

The junior shot even-par 72 to tie for fifth at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and was the medalist in the opening Northwest League match.

Presley Mackelburg, Galena

The junior was fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament and topped the Nevada Cup individual points race during the regular season.

Charlie Magruder, Faith Lutheran

The Gonzaga signee shot 2-under-par 70 to tie for second at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and tied for third at the Southern Nevada Invitational.

Daniel Mahlke, Spring Creek

The junior shot back-to-back 75s to win the Class 3A state tournament and help the Spartans to the team title. Mahlke was the 3A Northern Region MVP.

Matthew Manganello, Eldorado

The sophomore finished third at the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and was the medalist in all six Northeast League matches.

Jared Ramsay, Faith Lutheran

The senior shot 1-under-par 71 to finish fourth at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and had top-six finishes in four of five Northwest League matches.

Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado

The sophomore tied for fourth at the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament to help the Cougars to the team title. He tied for sixth at the 4A state tournament.

Coach of the Year

Jeff Van Orman, Spring Creek

The veteran coach guided the Spartans to the team title at the Class 3A state tournament after finishing third a year ago. It was Spring Creek’s first state crown since 1997.

Honorable Mention

Kyler Atkinson, Boulder City

Joey Dotta, Coronado

Satchel Hirsh, Incline

Ty Klabacka, Green Valley

Noah MacFawn, Foothill

Cameron Meeks, Palo Verde

Greg Price, Faith Lutheran

Scott Rescigno, Galena

Michael Salerno, Palo Verde

Jacob Sherwood, Centennial

Cole Skach, Bishop Manogue

Brett Sodetz, Coronado

Mitchell Stark, Shadow Ridge

Cole Wilczek, Palo Verde

Tommy Zumtobel, Reno