2017 All-State Boys Golf Team

First Team
Mitchell Abbott, Bishop Gorman
The junior tied for sixth at the Class 4A state tournament and tied for fifth at the Sunset Region tournament. Abbott was the medalist in three of five Southwest League matches he played.
Jay Babu, Galena
The senior finished fifth at the Class 4A state tournament and shot 3-over-par 147 to tie for third at the Northern Region tournament and help the Grizzlies win the team title.
Griffin Cooper, Yerington
The Fresno State-bound senior won the Class 2A state tournament and shot 3-under-par 69 to finish as medalist at the Class 2A Northern Region tournament.
Dylan Fritz, Coronado
The sophomore was the medalist at the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and led the Cougars to their fourth straight title. Fritz finished tied for third at the 4A state tournament.
Connor Motherway, Galena
The sophomore shot 3-under-par 141 to win his second consecutive Class 4A Northern Region title and tied for 11th at the 4A state tournament after sharing the first-round lead.
Hazen Newman, Arbor View
The sophomore shot 2-under-par 70 to share second place at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and finished tied for third at the 4A state tournament.
Ollie Osborne, Bishop Manogue
The junior shot 7-over-par 151 in difficult conditions to win the Class 4A state tournament and was second at Northern Region tournament. He has orally committed to Southern Methodist.
Jack Trent, Palo Verde
The UNLV signee won the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament with a 3-under-par 69 and finished second at the state tournament. Trent also won the Pahrump Valley Invitational and the Champions Invitational in Indio, California, during his senior season.
— —
Second Team
Austen Ancell, Pahrump Valley
The senior shot 1-under-par 71 to win the Class 3A Southern Region tournament and was second at the 3A state tournament.
Cameron Gambini, Arbor View
The junior shot even-par 72 to tie for fifth at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and was the medalist in the opening Northwest League match.
Presley Mackelburg, Galena
The junior was fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament and topped the Nevada Cup individual points race during the regular season.
Charlie Magruder, Faith Lutheran
The Gonzaga signee shot 2-under-par 70 to tie for second at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and tied for third at the Southern Nevada Invitational.
Daniel Mahlke, Spring Creek
The junior shot back-to-back 75s to win the Class 3A state tournament and help the Spartans to the team title. Mahlke was the 3A Northern Region MVP.
Matthew Manganello, Eldorado
The sophomore finished third at the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and was the medalist in all six Northeast League matches.
Jared Ramsay, Faith Lutheran
The senior shot 1-under-par 71 to finish fourth at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and had top-six finishes in four of five Northwest League matches.
Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado
The sophomore tied for fourth at the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament to help the Cougars to the team title. He tied for sixth at the 4A state tournament.
Coach of the Year
Jeff Van Orman, Spring Creek
The veteran coach guided the Spartans to the team title at the Class 3A state tournament after finishing third a year ago. It was Spring Creek’s first state crown since 1997.
— —
Honorable Mention
Kyler Atkinson, Boulder City
Joey Dotta, Coronado
Satchel Hirsh, Incline
Ty Klabacka, Green Valley
Noah MacFawn, Foothill
Cameron Meeks, Palo Verde
Greg Price, Faith Lutheran
Scott Rescigno, Galena
Michael Salerno, Palo Verde
Jacob Sherwood, Centennial
Cole Skach, Bishop Manogue
Brett Sodetz, Coronado
Mitchell Stark, Shadow Ridge
Cole Wilczek, Palo Verde
Tommy Zumtobel, Reno