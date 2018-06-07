Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 all-state boys golf team.

First Team

Mitchell Abbott, Bishop Gorman

The senior won the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament by shooting 4-under-par 140 and helped the Gaels win the region team title and place third at state.

Dylan Fritz, Coronado

The junior finished second in the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and helped the Cougars set a state-best mark at 7 under par. He helped Coronado win its first state title since 2012.

Cameron Gambini, Arbor View

The senior won the Class 4A state championship by shooting a 1-under-par 143 in the two-day tournament. On April 25, he tied a Class 4A state record by shooting a 6-under-par 66 to win a Northwest League match.

Ian Gilligan, Galena

The freshman won the Class 4A Northern Region tournament with a 2-under-par 142 and helped the Grizzlies win the team title. He placed fifth at state, tops among Northern Region golfers.

Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran

The freshman finished second in the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and third at state. He led the state tournament after the first day. He was an All-Southern Nevada first-team selection.

Hazen Newman, Arbor View

The junior finished in a tie for second place at both the Class 4A state and Sunset Region tournament, placing a stroke behind the leader in each. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunset Region Player of the Year.

Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado

The junior tied a Class 4A state record with a round of 6-under-par 66 on April 26. He finished third in the Sunrise Region tournament and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection.

Brett Sodetz, Coronado

The sophomore won the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament by shooting 7-under-par 167 and helped the Cougars set the state record by shooting 7 under as a team in the tournament. He helped Coronado win the state title, and was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunrise Region Player of the Year.

Second Team

Noah MacFawn, Foothill

The junior placed fifth at the Sunrise Region tournament, and won a share of the Pahrump Valley Invitational to open the season. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team.

Matthew Manganello, Eldorado

The junior finished in a tie for seventh place at the Class 4A state tournament, and was fifth at the Sunrise Region tournament. He won every Northeast League match by at least two strokes.

Ollie Osborne, Bishop Manogue

The senior placed second at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament, one stroke back of the leader, and was one of two golfers to shoot under par on the second day.

Michael Sarro, Coronado

The junior helped the Cougars set a state record at the Sunrise Region tournament, and placed sixth at state, best among Coronado golfers.

Blake Schaper, Boulder City

The freshman was the Class 3A All-Southern Region Player of the Year after winning the Southern Region tournament by carding a par 144. He tied for third at state.

Sean Sear, Galena

The junior placed fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament, and helped the Grizzlies win the team title and finish second at state.

Jared Smith, Western

The junior won the Class 3A state tournament with a 2-under-par 142. He was named to the All-Southern Region first team and placed fourth at the region tournament.

Cole Thompson, Centennial

The sophomore finished in a tie for fourth place at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and a in a tie for seventh at state.

Coach of the Year — Joe Sawaia, Coronado

The 17th year coach guided the Cougars to the Class 4A state title. At the Sunrise Region meet, the Cougars shot 7 under par as a team to set a state record.

Honorable Mention

Kelvin Cann, Churchill County

Joey Dotta, Coronado

Hunter Esparza, Foothill

Devin Heiman, Desert Oasis

Kevin Inthachack, The Meadows

Nic Jensen, Las Vegas

Thomas Kirchner, Silverado

Daniel Mahlke, Spring Creek

C.J. Martin, Coronado

Connor Motherway, Galena

Marcus Mullins, Mojave

Skyler Ngo, Bishop Gorman

Jackson Parrish, Liberty

Ian Patterson, Bishop Manogue

Scott Rescigno, Galena

Michael Salerno, Palo Verde

Tyler Smerz, Faith Lutheran

Joseph Williams, Bishop Gorman

Rashon Williams, Sierra Vista

Jackson Wright, Boulder City

Tomas Zumtobel, Reno