2018 All-State Boys Golf Team

First Team
Mitchell Abbott, Bishop Gorman
The senior won the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament by shooting 4-under-par 140 and helped the Gaels win the region team title and place third at state.
Dylan Fritz, Coronado
The junior finished second in the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and helped the Cougars set a state-best mark at 7 under par. He helped Coronado win its first state title since 2012.
Cameron Gambini, Arbor View
The senior won the Class 4A state championship by shooting a 1-under-par 143 in the two-day tournament. On April 25, he tied a Class 4A state record by shooting a 6-under-par 66 to win a Northwest League match.
Ian Gilligan, Galena
The freshman won the Class 4A Northern Region tournament with a 2-under-par 142 and helped the Grizzlies win the team title. He placed fifth at state, tops among Northern Region golfers.
Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran
The freshman finished second in the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and third at state. He led the state tournament after the first day. He was an All-Southern Nevada first-team selection.
Hazen Newman, Arbor View
The junior finished in a tie for second place at both the Class 4A state and Sunset Region tournament, placing a stroke behind the leader in each. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunset Region Player of the Year.
Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado
The junior tied a Class 4A state record with a round of 6-under-par 66 on April 26. He finished third in the Sunrise Region tournament and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection.
Brett Sodetz, Coronado
The sophomore won the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament by shooting 7-under-par 167 and helped the Cougars set the state record by shooting 7 under as a team in the tournament. He helped Coronado win the state title, and was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunrise Region Player of the Year.
Second Team
Noah MacFawn, Foothill
The junior placed fifth at the Sunrise Region tournament, and won a share of the Pahrump Valley Invitational to open the season. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team.
Matthew Manganello, Eldorado
The junior finished in a tie for seventh place at the Class 4A state tournament, and was fifth at the Sunrise Region tournament. He won every Northeast League match by at least two strokes.
Ollie Osborne, Bishop Manogue
The senior placed second at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament, one stroke back of the leader, and was one of two golfers to shoot under par on the second day.
Michael Sarro, Coronado
The junior helped the Cougars set a state record at the Sunrise Region tournament, and placed sixth at state, best among Coronado golfers.
Blake Schaper, Boulder City
The freshman was the Class 3A All-Southern Region Player of the Year after winning the Southern Region tournament by carding a par 144. He tied for third at state.
Sean Sear, Galena
The junior placed fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament, and helped the Grizzlies win the team title and finish second at state.
Jared Smith, Western
The junior won the Class 3A state tournament with a 2-under-par 142. He was named to the All-Southern Region first team and placed fourth at the region tournament.
Cole Thompson, Centennial
The sophomore finished in a tie for fourth place at the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and a in a tie for seventh at state.
Coach of the Year — Joe Sawaia, Coronado
The 17th year coach guided the Cougars to the Class 4A state title. At the Sunrise Region meet, the Cougars shot 7 under par as a team to set a state record.
Honorable Mention
Kelvin Cann, Churchill County
Joey Dotta, Coronado
Hunter Esparza, Foothill
Devin Heiman, Desert Oasis
Kevin Inthachack, The Meadows
Nic Jensen, Las Vegas
Thomas Kirchner, Silverado
Daniel Mahlke, Spring Creek
C.J. Martin, Coronado
Connor Motherway, Galena
Marcus Mullins, Mojave
Skyler Ngo, Bishop Gorman
Jackson Parrish, Liberty
Ian Patterson, Bishop Manogue
Scott Rescigno, Galena
Michael Salerno, Palo Verde
Tyler Smerz, Faith Lutheran
Joseph Williams, Bishop Gorman
Rashon Williams, Sierra Vista
Jackson Wright, Boulder City
Tomas Zumtobel, Reno