4 golfers crowned at Nevada state championships

Ronda Henderson and Steve Sear retained their Nevada senior amateur championships, while Craig Erickson (Mid-Amateur) and Kevin Sullivan (Silver Amateur) also won titles.

Who are bettors backing to win the British Open?

It was déjà vu in the Nevada senior amateur championships last week, with Ronda Henderson and Steve Sear successfully defending their titles.

Craig Erickson won the state Mid-Amateur title, while Kevin Sullivan captured the Silver Amateur crown amid a flurry of state championships.

Senior Women’s Amateur

Henderson won the title for the third consecutive year, running away from the field for an eight-stroke victory at SouthShore Country Club. She finished at 5-over 147 to easily outpace Monica Leves.

“I really wanted this one. I successfully defended my title last year, but to win three in a row, it just makes it that much more special,” Henderson said.

Henderson, who had five birdies over the two rounds, said she fought her way around the course.

“It was just more controlling my ball flight and controlling my distance really well,” she said.

Other winners included Gabrielle Buonacorsi (net); Chin Yim (50-59 gross); Helen Welsh (50-59 net); Ledes (60-69 gross); BB Harvey (60-69 net); Karen Herness (70-plus gross); and Peggy Gore (70-plus net).

Senior Amateur

Sear went wire-to-wire at Spanish Trail to claim his second consecutive title. He opened with a 5-under 67, then played steady the final two rounds to finish at 7-under 209 for a four-stroke victory over Greg Hudson.

“This was a great three days,” Sear said. “It’s always great to win an event like a state tournament.”

He said his ball striking was excellent, but his putter let him down all three rounds.

“The first round I should have been on 59 watch,” he said. “I only shot 67, but I was inside of 10 feet all day and just didn’t make any putts.”

Hudson had closed within two strokes down the stretch, but a two-shot swing on the 17th hole sealed the deal for Sear, a financial planner from Reno.

Mid-Amateur

Erickson shot three rounds in the 60s at Spanish Trail to finish at 8-under 206 for a four-shot victory over Matt Mitchell.

“I haven’t hit it this well in a long time,” said Erickson, who won on his home course and played his final 42 holes bogey-free.

It is the second Mid-Amateur title for Erickson, who also took home the trophy in 2012.

“I finally have control of the golf ball,” he said. “I’ve been playing good for the last couple of years and contended a lot. I did have a couple of clunkers recently, but it all came back to me this week.”

Silver Amateur

Sullivan won a three-way playoff against Gary Carpendale and Steve McPherson for the title at Spanish Trail. All three finished at 3-under 213, with Chris Cookson another stroke back.

Sullivan began the final round with a three-shot lead, but he immediately gave it all away and more. He opened with a double bogey on No. 1 and a triple bogey on No. 3, but clawed his way back with four birdies down the stretch to reach the playoff.

“This is by far my biggest accomplishment,” he said. “I’ve won events at home in Arizona and in other places, but nothing as big as this. I was very fortunate. There were a lot of very good players in the tournament. It’s very gratifying.”

Greg Robertson can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: Wyndham Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $8.2 million

2024 champion: Aaron Rai

R&A

What: Women's British Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Royal Porthcawl GC, Porthcawl, Wales

Purse: $9.5 million

2024 champion: Lydia Ko