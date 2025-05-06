4 players advance in US Open qualifying in Mesquite

Drake Harvey, Jerry Chen, Wyatt Plattner and Brady McKinlay advanced to final qualifying for the U.S. Open after surviving a 78-player field at CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Jerry Chen, co-medalist at the U.S. Open qualifier at CasaBlanca Golf Club in Mesquite. (SNGA)

Drake Harvey, co-medalist at the U.S. Open qualifier at CasaBlanca Golf Club in Mesquite. (SNGA)

Jerry Chen, left, and Drake Harvey were co-medalists at the U.S. Open qualifier at CasaBlanca Golf Club in Mesquite. (SNGA)

More than 10,000 golfers across the country entered qualifying for the U.S. Open, and last week’s local qualifier in Mesquite epitomizes the range of players chasing the dream of playing in the national championship.

Drake Harvey and Jerry Chen were medalists at CasaBlanca Golf Club with 4-under 68s. Wyatt Plattner and Brady McKinlay also earned spots in final qualifying with 69s.

Harvey is the top high school player in Nevada. The junior is chasing his third Class 4A state championship for Sky Pointe and has committed to play golf at BYU in 2026. Chen is a 45-year-old husband and father playing golf on the side but still dreaming big.

“This is kind of a professional hobby for me,” Chen said after his seven-birdie, three-bogey round. “It is a different life for me. I am married with a daughter. This is probably more of a bachelor life, the professional golf life. But the U.S. Open is the ultimate Open in the world, so it would be nice if I could compete in it.”

Harvey probably has many U.S. Open opportunities in his future, but he’s not taking anything for granted. He was one of four players in the 78-player field to get through, and he’ll face similar odds at final qualifying next month.

“It’s pretty cool knowing that there is a slight chance, but there is a chance for me to play in a tournament like that,” he said. “So it’s just really cool to win out here and get a chance to go play again.”

Harvey was in control the entire day, making eagle on his second hole and adding four birdies and two bogeys the rest of the way.

“Golf’s kind of a crazy game,” Harvey said. “Yesterday I played so bad, and then I came out here today and, I mean, I striped everything. Every iron shot was right at it. It was a good round, that’s for sure.”

Plattner and McKinlay earned their spots in a five-way playoff for the final two spots with birdies on the first hole.

McKinlay is a Canadian professional who had a successful collegiate career at Utah Valley. Plattner, a junior at UNLV, eliminated one of his teammates, Trevor Lewis, in the playoff.

Lewis is the second alternate behind Matthew Manganello, a Las Vegas player who wrapped up his career at Fresno State last year.

Rewards for UNLV

UNLV women’s golf coach Amy Bush-Herzer was named Mountain West coach of the year for the fourth time after guiding the Rebels to the team title.

Seniors Toa Yokoyama and Mayumi Umezu earned first-team and McKenzi Hall second-team all-conference honors.

The Rebels, playing in an NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio, had two wins and five second-place finishes during the season.

“Their dedication, talent and hard work throughout the season have been exceptional, and this honor is truly well-deserved,” Bush-Herzer said of the three players. “They represent the best of UNLV women’s golf, both on and off the course. Their achievements are a testament to their commitment and our team’s collective efforts.”

Chip shots

— Former Coronado High standout Ali Mulhill shot rounds of 75-69 in her LPGA debut last week at the Black Desert Championship outside St. George, Utah. The 19-year-old, who bypassed college to turn pro, finished at par 144, three shots shy of the cutline.

— Durango Hills will host its second annual Women’s Spring Open on May 17. The two-person scramble features a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $100 per player. Details: 702-229-4653.

Greg Robertson can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: Truist Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Philadelphia Cricket Club, Flourtown, Pa.

Purse: $20 million

2024 champion: Rory McIlroy

PGA Tour

What: Myrtle Beach Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Dunes Golf Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Purse: $4 million

2024 champion: Chris Gotterup

LPGA Tour

What: Mizuho Americas Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.

Purse: $3 million

2024 champion: Nelly Korda