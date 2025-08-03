5 Las Vegas golfers advance to PGA Tour postseason

Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa, Harry Hall, Min Wood Lee and Kurt Kitayama will be in the field when the PGA Tour playoffs begin this week.

Las Vegas will be well represented when the PGA Tour playoffs begin this week.

Five Southern Nevada golfers are among the 70 players to reach the postseason, which begins this week with the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 50 will advance to the BMW Championship from Aug. 14 to 17, with the top 30 making the Tour Championship from Aug. 21 to 24.

Here are the Las Vegas players moving on with their FedEx Cup position:

— Maverick McNealy (11): Consistent all season with six top-10 finishes, including a second at the Genesis and a pair of thirds at the Texas Open and at Harbor Town the weeks before and after the Masters. Briefly reached the top 10 in the world rankings in the spring for the first time.

— Collin Morikawa (19): Had as many top-10 finishes (four) as caddies during a tumultuous season topped by a pair of seconds at Kapalua and Bay Hill. Still a top-10 player in the world despite having just one win over the past four years.

— Harry Hall (44): Started the year with top 10s in both Hawaii events, and is finishing the regular season on a heater with 14 consecutive made cuts, a streak that began in March. Four top-10 finishes overall.

— Min Woo Lee (50): Earned his first PGA Tour win in Houston in March, but “The Chef” has not been cooking with only one finish higher than 49th in the five months since. Win was his only top 10 all season.

— Kurt Kitayama (52): Found his form late after a rough first half of the season with a win in Minnesota and ties for fifth at the CJ Cup and John Deere. Had missed eight cuts before putting it together in July.

