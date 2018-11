The biggest golf match to hit Las Vegas happens Friday in North Las Vegas.

Premier Vegas Sports: Course Preview Ahead of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Showdown (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The biggest golf match to hit Las Vegas happens Friday in North Las Vegas.

Review-Journal weekly golf notebook writer Brian Hurlburt takes a look at the Shadow Creek Golf Course, where the match is being held, with GM Monte Montgomery, and discusses the upcoming showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.