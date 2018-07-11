Added inspiration fuels Fryatt to Nevada State Am lead

Edward Fryatt had a sense the second round of the Nevada State Amateur at TPC Summerlin was going to go well because Tuesday was his daughter’s birthday. Fryatt shot 5-under 67 and leads by two shots.

Former UNLV golf All-American and PGA Tour member Edward Fryatt golfs in a Southern Nevada Golf Association event on March 28, 2015, at Revere Golf Course in Henderson. (Jacob Kepler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Today is my daughter, Faith’s, 17th birthday so I had to play well,” Fryatt said. “It was a pretty good day, but you know golf, sometimes it goes great and sometimes it goes like (expletive). I scrambled around, hit a lot of greens and made a few putts to put myself in good position for the final round.”

Fryatt shot 5-under 67 and is at 6-under. He leads Alex Jordan and Wes Taylor by two shots heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Jordan and Taylor have carded matching rounds of 71-69 to stay within striking distance at 4-under. Brady Exber and Hazen Newman are at 1-under 143, five shots off the lead.

Fryatt, a UNLV golfer from 1992-94, made six birdies and one bogey and believes he needs to play well early in the final round to win his second state amateur. He also won the tournament in 1992.

“I need to get off to a good start and hopefully play the first four or five holes under par,” Fryatt said. “If I can put a few good swings on it, I should be OK.”

Nathan Maas, who shared the first-round lead with Fryatt, Jordan and Taylor, stumbled with a 76 and is tied for seventh with defending champion Daren Johnson, who bounced back from a 79 with a 68.