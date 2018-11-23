Golf

Bleacher Report Live shows Tiger-Phil golf showdown for free

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2018 - 7:21 pm

Because of a technical glitch, Bleacher Report on Friday scrapped plans to livestream “The Match” and showed the golf showdown in Las Vegas free to visitors to its website.

Originally, the fee for the pay-per-view event was $19.99, but according to reports, the purchasing function for Turner Sports — in charge of distribution — broke down.

When those trying to pay for the event at the website came up with blank screens, Bleacher Report Live made “The Match” available at no charge.

Turner Sports issued a statement, saying it experienced “technical issues” at Bleacher Report Live.

According to reports by ESPN and The Sporting News, those who purchased the event directly on cable did not have problems.

Turner Sports has not indicated whether it will offer refunds.

