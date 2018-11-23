Bleacher Report Live shows Tiger-Phil golf showdown for free

Bleacher Report Live showed the golf showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for free after a technical glitch.

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods talk at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Because of a technical glitch, Bleacher Report on Friday scrapped plans to livestream “The Match” and showed the golf showdown in Las Vegas free to visitors to its website.

Originally, the fee for the pay-per-view event was $19.99, but according to reports, the purchasing function for Turner Sports — in charge of distribution — broke down.

When those trying to pay for the event at the website came up with blank screens, Bleacher Report Live made “The Match” available at no charge.

Turner Sports issued a statement, saying it experienced “technical issues” at Bleacher Report Live.

According to reports by ESPN and The Sporting News, those who purchased the event directly on cable did not have problems.

Turner Sports has not indicated whether it will offer refunds.

Contact Elaine Emerson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.