Golf

Bleacher Report seemingly showing Tiger-Phil golf match for free

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2018 - 2:43 pm

It looks like not even Bleacher Report thought “The Match” was worth $19.99.

The Bleacher Report Live website seemingly has been showing the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson golf event without making users pony up the pay-per-view fee.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell said he confirmed with executives from Turner Sports that Bleacher Report Live made “The Match” free when the purchasing function broke down on their streaming services.

Bleacher Report’s support Twitter account has acknowledged streaming issues with certain TV devices.

Some have been critical of the event thus far, saying the event wouldn’t even be worth the pay-per-view fee, if they bothered charging for it.


Contact Elaine Emerson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Golf
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golf Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like