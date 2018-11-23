Bleacher Report seemingly showing Tiger-Phil golf match for free

The Bleacher Report Live website has seemingly been showing the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson golf event without making users pony up the pay-per-view fee.

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods talk at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It looks like not even Bleacher Report thought “The Match” was worth $19.99.

The Bleacher Report Live website seemingly has been showing the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson golf event without making users pony up the pay-per-view fee.

Somehow Bleacher Report Live is allowing anyone who goes to the website to watch Phil-Tiger for free. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 23, 2018

ESPN’s Darren Rovell said he confirmed with executives from Turner Sports that Bleacher Report Live made “The Match” free when the purchasing function broke down on their streaming services.

BREAKING: Source says Turner execs decided to give Phil-Tiger match away for free on B/R Live streaming platform (instead of $20 charge) when purchase function broke down to point where those who bought had trouble getting in. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 23, 2018

Bleacher Report’s support Twitter account has acknowledged streaming issues with certain TV devices.

To access Capital One’s The Match, please visit https://t.co/CE0y4fXQdy on your desktop or mobile device. — BR Live Support (@BRLiveSupport) November 23, 2018

Some have been critical of the event thus far, saying the event wouldn’t even be worth the pay-per-view fee, if they bothered charging for it.

